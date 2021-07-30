Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Review: Polaroids made fun and affordable

Follow us on Instax Mini 11 is available in a variety of colour options.

Although polaroids have become a thing of the past, people still enjoy taking them in order to get that retro feel. Given that not many players are in this space, the most popular polaroid camera series is the Fujifilm Instax Mini series. The latest addition to the series is the Instax Mini 11, which comes in at an affordable price.

At a price of roughly Rs. 5,999, the Instax Mini 11 is surely not a thing for anyone. But for the one who enjoys taking polaroids, it does make a lot of sense at this price point. But should you really go out and buy one? Let’s find out in this review.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Review: Design

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 is available in Ice White, Blush Pink, Charcoal Gray, Lilac Purple, and Sky Blue colour variants. The camera is made out of plastic and that was expected at this price. It is quite comfortable to hold as Fujifilm has given it rounded surfaces all around and there are no sharp edges. This will even allow teens to operate the camera.

Image Source : INDIATV The camera looks quite attractive.

The whole unit weighs about 300 grams and that is pretty lightweight for an instant camera. While the weight makes you think it is easy to carry around, the whole body is quite bulky. A sleeker design would have been great. However, at this price, one cannot really complain.

As for the features, the camera does not have many features or controls. The film pack loads on the back of the camera and the AA batteries are installed on the side. There is also a fixed optical viewfinder, which will allow users to frame shots.

Image Source : INDIATV The polaroids come out of the top.

There is a shutter button, which will allow you to click the pictures with just a tap. There is also a push-based button for extending the lens. Pushing the lens back in turns off the camera. Once clicked, the film comes out of the top of the camera.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Review: Performance

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 is an affordable polaroid camera and it accepts both coloured and B&W film packs. In India, a Film pack of 10 films would cost you roughly Rs. 500, which brings the cost of one polaroid picture to around Rs. 50. Considering you get a physical copy of it that you can preserve forever, it is a reasonable amount.

Image Source : INDIATV The film pack loads from the back.

The Instax Mini 11 is just a one-click polaroid camera, which means you cannot really tweak around with your pictures. This makes sense as the cost of the camera is quite affordable and the lack of extra controls helps in adding to that retro feel. However, the camera does manage to set the exposure automatically, which is great since the pictures would never come out too dull or too bright. Also, there is a flash for the moments when you need one.

Image Source : INDIATV It features a quite bulky design.

The camera also comes with a selfie mode that offers a close focus for the instances where you want to click a picture of yourself. It also gets a mirror that helps you align the shot when clicking selfies.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Review: Verdict

Image Source : INDIATV It is worth every penny.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 is a great camera for those who are looking to invest in a polaroid camera. It is quite affordable, which also makes it a great gifting option for teens. In a nutshell, if you are looking to buy a polaroid camera, you should look no further than the Instax Mini 11 unless you want any advanced features.