Apple iPhone 12 series reportedly launching on October 13: Here's what to expect

Image Source : EVERYTHINGAPPLEPRO Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max set to launch on October 13.

Apple recently hosted an online-only event where the company launched the much-awaited Apple Watch Series 6 alongside Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen and iPad Air 2020. While Apple fans were waiting for the company to drop the latest iPhone 12 models, they were left disappointed by the end of the event. However, there is no point in losing hope as the company will soon be launching the iPhone 12 series worldwide.

Apple usually launches new iPhone models in the month of September every year. This time around, the things were a little different due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The COVID-19 disease affected the company’s supply chain and the new iPhone 12 models were not ready by the month of September.

According to the recent reports by Jon Prosser, Apple Insider and MacRumours, Apple will be launching the iPhone 12 series on October 13. The reports further suggest that the new handsets will be up for pre-orders starting October 16.

Furthermore, the reports claim that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini models will be up for grabs starting October 23 itself. However, the Pro models consisting of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will start hitting the stores in the month of November.

Multiple leaks and reports suggest that the availability of the Pro models have been affected due to a complex structure and build. Due to this and the COVID-19 issue, the Pro models will take a little more time than the regular variants to arrive.

Marc Allera, the CEO of British Telecom’s consumer brands BT and EE, recently hosted a video conference where he said, “We are just days away from Apple’s next major launch, a 5G iPhone, which will be a huge boost for 5G.” The leaked video also confirms that Apple iPhone 12 will be launching on October 13.

Apart from this, a recent report by the Fast Company suggests that the 6.7-inch iPhone will support the fastest mmWave 5G. On the other hand, the other iPhone models will get support for only Sub-6 type 5G. The difference between the two types of 5G networks is the speed and range. Moreover, the report suggests that the mmWave 5G variant of the iPhone will only be made available in the United States, South Korea and Japan.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage