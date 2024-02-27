Zoomcar, CleverTap partners to drive customer engagement on their app: Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Zoomcar, CleverTap partners

CleverTap, a US-based customer retention platform has reportedly announced its partnership with Zoomcar- the leading marketplace for car sharing in emerging markets to elevate user engagement and drive business growth. As per the company, the partnership will help Zoomcar to grow its customer engagement strategy by crafting personalised interactions that echo individual preferences and needs.

In a statement, Greg Moran, CEO and co-founder of Zoomcar said, "With CleverTap, we aim to bridge the gap and deliver quick, relevant and personalised communication to drive higher engagement and conversions."

Furthermore, the company has mentioned that the partnership will enable Zoomcar to craft personalised campaigns, optimise omnichannel experiences and conduct A/B testing.

Zoomcar will be able to promote specific car models, and rental packages, enhance overall campaign effectiveness, maximise bookings and revenue, and connect seamlessly with users across channels.

"Through our cutting-edge platform, we will deliver unparalleled hyper-personalised experiences, contributing to their sustained business growth. Together, we will bring innovation and convenience to the forefront of the industry," said Sidharth Pisharoti, Chief Revenue Officer, CleverTap.

The company further noted that through real-time insights, Zoomcar will be able to truly understand user behaviours and preferences, further facilitating targeted re-engagement campaigns and win-back offers.

Inputs from IANS