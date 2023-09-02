Zoom's new notes tool: Edit texts during video calls

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Zoom's notes tool enables seamless text editing in calls

Virtual meeting platform Zoom has unveiled a new feature called "Notes" that enables users to create, share, and collaboratively edit text documents while in video calls. "Notes" offers a seamless way for users to generate and share content within Zoom Meetings, allowing real-time collaboration during video calls. This eliminates the need to switch between Zoom and third-party document or note-taking tools, enhancing productivity and focus during meetings.

Darin Brown, Head of Productivity Applications at Zoom, stated, "We wanted to offer a clean user experience that allows users to create agendas and notes while staying within the Zoom platform instead of jumping to other content management tools. With Notes, it's seamless to create and share personal and collaborative notes in and out of meetings."

The functionality of "Notes" extends to creating agendas and sharing them with meeting attendees in advance. During meetings, users can open notes and invite others to collaborate in real time. After the meeting concludes, Zoom users can share notes with individuals who may find the content valuable.

Accessing existing notes is straightforward, with users being able to access them from the in-meeting navigation bar or initiate new notes during ongoing meetings.

The platform has equipped "Notes" with a range of editing tools that include extensive formatting options like font styles, bullet points, colors, and more. Users can include images and links in their notes, and the system auto-saves content at regular intervals to preserve work.

The introduction of "Notes" is available to all Zoom users at no additional cost and is set to roll out in the coming weeks. This feature enhances Zoom's suite of tools, making it even more versatile for users engaged in virtual meetings and collaborative work.

