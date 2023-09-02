Saturday, September 02, 2023
     
Bing Maps mobile app now offers live traffic insights: Details

Microsoft's introduction of live traffic updates to Bing Maps provides users with a valuable tool for smoother and more efficient travel planning.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: September 02, 2023 14:48 IST
Bing Maps introduces live traffic updates for mobile
Image Source : FILE Bing Maps introduces live traffic updates for mobile

Microsoft has recently unveiled a new feature that allows users to access live traffic updates on Bing Maps. This feature is available through the latest update of the Microsoft Start app. Similar to its counterparts Google Maps and Apple Maps, users can now receive real-time information about traffic conditions during their commutes.

The addition of live traffic updates aims to assist users in planning their journeys more efficiently by providing insights into traffic congestion and potential delays along their routes.

ALSO READ | WhatsApp Update: Admins can now manage member additions

It's important to note that Microsoft does not offer a dedicated Bing Maps app for mobile devices. Instead, Bing Maps is integrated into various Microsoft apps, including the Microsoft Start app. This feature is also accessible on the desktop version of Bing Maps.

In its announcement, Microsoft stated, "Enjoy a less stress-filled commute with time to leave, recommended routes, incident alerts, and more!" While the Microsoft Start app features Bing Maps integration, it's worth noting that the app itself is not primarily a mapping application.

Here's a simple guide on how users can access live traffic updates on Bing Maps via the Microsoft Start app:

  1. Download the Microsoft Start app on your mobile device. This app is available for both iOS and Android devices.
  2. Open the Microsoft Start app and navigate to Bing Maps.
  3. Click on the stack icon within the app and toggle on the "Show Traffic" option.

ALSO READ | Google's SynthID tool: Know how it identifies AI-generated images

For users who prefer to access Bing Maps on the web:

  1. Visit bing.com/maps/traffic in your web browser.
  2. Input the details of your trip, including the starting point and destination.
  3. Click "Go," and the map on the right side of the screen will display the live traffic situation, helping you make informed decisions for your journey.
 

