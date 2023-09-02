WhatsApp Update: Admins can now manage member additions

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp rolls out admin-controlled member addition feature

WhatsApp, the widely used instant messaging platform owned by Meta, is introducing a feature aimed at enhancing the control of community administrators. In this latest move, the platform is offering community admins the ability to manage who can add members to their communities.

This feature is being introduced through the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.18.20 update, available on the Google Play Store. With this update, WhatsApp is presenting an additional option to community admins that grants them more control.

ALSO READ | ASUS Chromebook CX1 series now available in India: Price, specs, and other details

According to reports from WABetaInfo, a new community setting is now accessible, allowing community admins to determine who has the privilege to add members to the community. By default, this action is restricted to community admins, enabling them to directly add new members.

However, there might be situations where community admins want to extend this privilege to a broader audience, allowing anyone to add members directly. In such cases, they can select the “everyone” option. This feature represents a substantial enhancement for community admins, offering them increased flexibility and control over their groups and community members.

ALSO READ | Google Pixel 8 series arriving in October: Here's what we know so far

WABetaInfo explained, "It is an additional layer of control, allowing community admins to choose who can add members directly. It’s very important to note that everyone can still add members to the community if they have a valid community invite link generated by the community admin."

In essence, this new option empowers community admins to regulate who can manually add new members to their communities, even without the need for a community invite link.

Initially, the ability to control membership additions in community groups is available to select beta testers who install the latest WhatsApp beta updates on Android via the Google Play Store. However, it is expected to roll out to a wider audience in the coming days.

Latest Technology News