How to use Google's new flight savings feature | Explained

In a new development for air travelers, Google Flights, an online flight search service by Google, has introduced a new feature called "insights." This feature aims to assist users in determining the optimal time to buy flight tickets at the most budget-friendly prices. The suggestions provided by insights will be based on historical data specific to the selected flight.

According to Google's official blog post, Google Flights already shows users whether current flight prices for their search are considered low, typical, or high compared to past averages for the same route. However, the question of whether to book immediately or wait for potential price drops still remains. To address this, Google is launching enhanced insights to make this decision easier.

For searches backed by reliable trend data, users will now be able to see when flight prices have historically been at their lowest for booking on their chosen travel dates and destinations. This additional information is designed to guide users and offer more confidence in their decision-making process. The upgraded insights from Google Flights are set to be rolled out during the current week.

Google Flights boasts several useful features, one of which is price tracking. By enabling this option, users will receive alerts if flight prices significantly decrease. This feature can be tailored for specific dates, such as attending a friend's February wedding. Alternatively, users can choose the "Any dates" option to receive alerts about deals for the upcoming three to six months, ideal for flexible travelers.

To make use of these features, ensure that you're logged into your Google account. Another noteworthy addition is the price guarantee feature. Some flight results will display a vibrant price guarantee badge, signifying Google's strong confidence that the displayed fare will not decrease before departure.

For travelers who book flights with the price guarantee badge, Google will actively monitor the flight price every day leading up to departure. If the price does indeed drop, Google will reimburse the difference via Google Pay. This feature aims to provide travelers with assurance and added value when booking their flights through Google Flights.

