How to download WhatsApp on Mac: A step-by-step guide

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform under the ownership of Meta, has introduced a new native Mac app following the earlier launch of its Windows desktop app this year. Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, made this announcement via a Facebook post.

Zuckerberg mentioned, "We're launching a new WhatsApp app for Mac, allowing group calls with up to 8 people on video and 32 on audio."

The recently introduced WhatsApp app for Mac brings the capability for users to participate in group calls from their Mac devices. This is a first-time feature, enabling video calls with a maximum of 8 participants and audio calls with as many as 32 participants.

Users have the convenience to join ongoing group calls, access their call history, and even receive incoming call notifications, even when the app isn't actively open.

The revamped app is designed to be user-friendly for Mac users, streamlining their experience on larger screens. Among the improvements, users can easily share files by dragging and dropping them into chats, along with accessing an extended chat history.

For those interested in downloading the WhatsApp app on their Mac, the process is outlined in a quick guide:

Note: The new app is available for download on the WhatsApp website and will soon arrive on the App Store. Importantly, WhatsApp for Mac requires macOS 11 or later.

To initiate the download from the website, simply visit WhatsApp.com on your Mac. Click on the conspicuous green download button situated at the top right corner. Among the three download options (Android, iOS, Mac), choose the Mac option. Click on the download button for Mac to initiate the process. Once the download completes, select the downloaded file. Proceed by dragging and dropping the green WhatsApp file into your Applications folder. Navigate to the Applications folder and locate the WhatsApp app. Launch it by clicking on it. You can either log in to your existing account or create a new one to get started.

The platform assures users of maintaining the privacy of their personal messages and calls across devices, using end-to-end encryption, a practice consistent with their other platforms.

