Apple's big event on Sept 12 to reveal iPhone 15 lineup: Check all details here

Apple has officially announced its upcoming global product launch event, scheduled for September 12, where the spotlight will be on the anticipated iPhone 15 series and new Apple Watches. The event, called "Wonderlust," is set to be broadcast live from the Apple Park campus. The invitation itself showcases the Apple logo in shades of grey, blue, and black, possibly hinting at the color choices for the iPhone 15 Pro lineup.

One noteworthy upgrade is the expected enhancement in charging capabilities. Reports suggest that certain iPhone 15 models could support charging speeds of up to 35W, a significant improvement from the current 27W for the iPhone 14 Pro and 20W for the standard iPhone 14.

This aligns with predictions made by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who indicated that the company might transition to USB-C from Lightning in 2023 to enable faster charging for the iPhone 15 Pro models.

In terms of design, the iPhone 15 models are set to showcase slightly curved edges, along with slimmer display bezels and a larger camera bump. For the Pro variants, an Action Button is anticipated to replace the existing Mute/Ring Switch, while the A17 Bionic chip, a new titanium frame, and improved cameras, possibly including a periscope lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, are expected to take the devices' performance and capabilities a notch higher.

On the wearable front, the company is gearing up to introduce the Series 9 smartwatches with screen sizes of 41 and 45 millimeters. In addition, rumors are circulating about a new iteration of the Apple Watch Ultra being unveiled alongside the Series 9 models. All eyes are now on the September 12 event, as Apple enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the reveal of these exciting new products.

