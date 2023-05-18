Zepto reportedly received mango orders worth 25 crores - Know more

Follow us on Image Source : ZEPTO Zepto received mango orders worth 25 crores

In the midst of the summer season, mangoes have emerged as the fruit of choice for everyone, garnering immense popularity. This year, mango enthusiasts have displayed an unprecedented passion for the king of fruits, not limited to offline purchases but also extending to online platforms. A clear testament to the rising demand, an astounding 250 million mangoes were ordered in the month of April alone through the renowned grocery and food delivery app, Zepto. This unprecedented surge in mango orders reflects the unwavering love and enthusiasm people have for this delectable fruit during the summer months.

As the scorching heat persists and people find themselves short on time, the trend of purchasing mangoes through online platforms has gained significant traction. Mango enthusiasts have flocked to these platforms, resulting in substantial orders worth crores during the month of April. Data provided by Zepto reveals a staggering daily average of Rs 60 lakh worth of mango orders. The sale of mangoes on the app continues to flourish, indicating sustained demand for this beloved fruit.

The demand for mangoes on the online platform is not limited to ripe ones; raw mangoes are also being purchased fervently. Zepto reported that raw mangoes amounting to approximately Rs 25 lakh were bought online in April. As people enjoy raw mango pickles during the summer season, the online market caters to this need. The continuous increase in demand for mangoes on Zepto showcases the unwavering popularity of this fruit among customers.

Alphonso received the highest number of orders received on Zepto

In the month of April (2023), Alphonso mangoes garnered the highest number of orders. These mangoes, predominantly found in Ratnagiri, were particularly popular in cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore. Alphonso mangoes accounted for approximately 30 per cent of the total mango sales on Zepto.

