  YouTube Update: 4K videos can be accessed without a Premium membership

YouTube Update: 4K videos can be accessed without a Premium membership

YouTube Update: A social experiment was conducted by youtube which asked some users to upgrade to YouTube Premium, in order to access the 4K video on their devices. Witnessing the outrage from its users, the video streaming platform has stopped the services accordingly.

Published on: October 18, 2022
YouTube
Image Source : PIXABAY YouTube

YouTube has reportedly ended the test which required a Premium subscription to run 4K resolution videos on the platform. In the experiment, the Google-owned video streaming platform asked some of the users to pay for a Premium account in order to view videos of 4K quality, which resulted in users' outrage.

Earlier this month, YouTube announced that Premium subscribers will only get access to play 4K videos

Because of users' outrage, the platform has stopped the test, reported TechCrunch.

"We have fully turned off this experiment. Viewers should now be able to access 4K quality resolutions without Premium membership," YouTube said in a tweet.

The streaming platform conducted the experiment to know how users would respond if a certain function was moved to the Premium tier. ALSO READ: YouTube launches Handles for channels- Know how it works

"It is a part of our experiment to know better the feature preferences of Premium and non-Premium viewers," it had said in a now-deleted tweet.

The company claims to have more than 50 million paid subscribers of YouTube Music and Premium offerings globally.

The Premium subscription includes features like ad-free viewing, video downloads for offline consumption, and background play, the report said.

Recently, the company introduced handles, a way for people to easily find and engage with creators and each other on the streaming platform.

Handles will appear on channel pages and Shorts so that they will be instantly and consistently recognisable.

It will soon be simpler and faster to mention each other in comments, community posts, video descriptions, and more.

Inputs from IANS

