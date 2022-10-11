YouTube launches Handles for channels- Know how it works

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE YouTube Handle

YouTube has introduced a new feature called 'Handles', which will be a new way for people to easily find and engage with content creators and others on the video streaming platform. The new feature will help in boosting the community aspects of the YouTube video site along with the improved creator/channel identification on the platform. ALSO READ: WhatsApp to allow 1,024 participants: Beta testing started

Handles will appear on channel pages and Shorts will have a goal of being “instantly and consistently recognizable". It will further be simpler and faster to mention each other in comments, video descriptions, community posts, and more. ALSO READ: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: Best home appliances to get during the sale

In an official blog by YouTube, it was said. "For example, creators can be shouted out in a mention in comments or tagged in the title of a recent collab, helping them increase visibility and reach with new audiences."

"Handles join channel names as another way to identify a YouTube channel, but unlike channel names, handles are truly unique to each channel so creators can further establish their distinct presence and brand on YouTube," it added.

Over the next month, the platform will notify creators when they can choose a handle for their channel.

"In most cases, if a channel already has a personalised URL, that will automatically become their default handle, or they can opt to change the handle for their channel as soon as the notification in YouTube Studio comes through," the platform said.

"Because handles must be unique and every channel on YouTube will have one, we are rolling them out gradually," it added.

The timing of when a creator will get access to the handles selection process depends on several factors, including overall YouTube presence, subscriber count and whether the channel is active or inactive.

