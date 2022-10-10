Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: Best home appliances to get during the sale

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON Amazon

Amazon Great Indian Festival (AGIF) 2022 is offering a great discount for new appliances where customers across the nation could buy premium range appliances like washing machines, ACs, and dishwashers. Also, customers can get up to 70% off from popular brands like Samsung, Whirlpool, LG, Bosch, and more.

The company is also offering an additional discount of 10% from YY banks, along with exchange offers, scheduled delivery, no-cost EMI and more for the ease of the customers.

Image Source : AMAZONAmazon

Here are some products for Amazon users with great deals from sellers during the festive sale:

Existing products and discounts:

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC - Get your hands on split AC with an inverter compressor which adjusts power depending on heat load. It is the most energy efficient and has the lowest-noise operation. Get uninterrupted cooling on Amazon for Rs 43,490. I have been LG air conditioner for the entire season this year, and I have to say, it takes really less power consumption and is a great performer when it comes to cooling, even with a capacity of 40%.

Samsung 253L 3 Star Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator - The refrigerator is equipped with Digital Inverter Compressor that uses up to 50% less power and it is certified to work for 21 years. It runs even during power cuts, always keeping your food fresh. Twin Cooling Plus preserves food in optimal conditions by keeping a humidity level of up to 70%. Get this on Amazon for Rs 24,990.

IFB 6.5 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine - Get the cleanest wash, its 3D wash technology with dynamic water jets and showers from paddles that completely soak clothes and optimally dissolve detergent for the most complete wash. Get this on Amazon for Rs 24,490.

LG 260L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator - LG Refrigerators with Smart Inverter Compressor are designed to give energy efficiency, longer freshness retention and less noise. Get this on Amazon for Rs 24,490.

Samsung 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine - Protect your clothes from being damaged this festive season. The Diamond Drum’s unique “soft curl” design washes clothes very effectively while treating them with care. Its quick wash programme is the perfect solution for your busy life. Get this on Amazon for Rs 13,990.

Image Source : AMAZONAmazon

New Launches

Electrolux 7.5kg 5 Star EcoInverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine - Electrolux washing machine not only cleans your clothes but also finishes the wash cycle with a soft spray of vapour at 40°C that removes up to 99.9% of allergens and germs. Its hygienic care function produces vapour at just 40°C, meaning it is gentler on your fabrics so they last longer, whilst also saving energy. Get this on Amazon for Rs 34,990.

Amazon Basics 6 Kg Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing machine - Fully-automatic top load washing machine for best wash quality along with energy and water saving; features waterfall technology for effective cleaning and extra care of fabrics. Get this on Amazon for Rs 12,490.

Samsung 394 L 2 Star (2019) Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator - Enjoy a rapid cooling performance and make life convertible. It is powered by the twin cooling plus technology, with 5 conversion modes to take care of all your refrigeration needs. Get this on Amazon for Rs 38,800.

Latest Technology News