Monday, November 13, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. YouTube showing 'ad blocker' ads post even after warnings against its use: Report

YouTube showing 'ad blocker' ads post even after warnings against its use: Report

A report surfaced which stated that after YouTube officially blocked the use of Ad Blocker on the platform, still some of the users reported that the video-sharing website is showing the adblocker ad itself.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: November 13, 2023 18:25 IST
YouTube
Image Source : FILE YouTube showing ad blocker ads post warnings against its use

YouTube, a Google-owned platform for video-sharing has blocked the use of Ad Blocker, an app used for stopping advertisements from running before playing the video on the platfrom. This indeed doubled its effort to crack down on the ad blockers on its platform globally, as it has been reportedly running advertisements for ad blockers.

According to Malwarebytes, the cybersecurity company- YouTube was still showing an ad for Total Adblock as of November 9, after making it quite clear that the usage of an ad blocker will be against the Terms of Service of the video-sharing platform.

The report further says, "YouTube has made it quite clear that using an ad blocker goes against its Terms of Service, reminding users that they have a choice between accepting ads or paying for a premium subscription.”

It further said: "Yet, as of November 9, 2023, YouTube was still showing an ad for Total Adblock, a browser extension that blocks… ads. It certainly looks confusing and is sending mixed messages," it added.

But there is said to be some irony here as the report further notes that YouTube does not have a good handle on its ads, and it might be the reason why users were able to resort to ad blockers in recent years.

The report mentions, "It’s not that people want an ad-free experience to purposely hurt content creators. They more likely want a scam-free and malware-free experience but perhaps aren’t in a position to pay for a subscription.”

Furthermore, YouTube's effort to crack the ad blockers has resulted in a record number of uninstalls. Multiple ad-blocking companies have reported that thousands of people have started uninstalling their products after the video-sharing platform started showing warnings to the users who were trying to watch videos on the video streaming website while using the ad blockers in the background.

Related Stories
Google Chrome upgrades security to block notifications from these websites

Google Chrome upgrades security to block notifications from these websites

Google TV enables multiple users now: Know how to access the same

Google TV enables multiple users now: Know how to access the same

New Chromecast with Google TV at Rs 6399 arrives in India: Availability, features and more

New Chromecast with Google TV at Rs 6399 arrives in India: Availability, features and more

Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox: How to delete history, cookies and cache?

Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox: How to delete history, cookies and cache?

Google brings new passkey to support Chrome: Know more

Google brings new passkey to support Chrome: Know more

Google working on blocking insecure HTTP downloads in Chrome: Know more

Google working on blocking insecure HTTP downloads in Chrome: Know more

How can an Android user lock incognito sessions on Chrome?

How can an Android user lock incognito sessions on Chrome?

Google Chrome adds Partial Custom Tabs and Chrome Custom Tabs: How will it work?

Google Chrome adds Partial Custom Tabs and Chrome Custom Tabs: How will it work?

Google Chrome to offer 'Read Aloud' feature, akin to Microsoft Edge

Google Chrome to offer 'Read Aloud' feature, akin to Microsoft Edge

Google's Chrome for iOS adds to relocate address bar to the bottom

Google's Chrome for iOS adds to relocate address bar to the bottom

One of the companies named AdGuard said that the Chrome extension has been uninstalled by over 11,000 people on a daily basis, since October 9 (2023), and the number has gone up from 6,000 uninstallations per every- to YouTube's change, as per The Wired report.

ALSO READ: Lock your WhatsApp chats on Android with a new secret code: Details

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News