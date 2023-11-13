Lock your WhatsApp chats on Android with a new secret code: Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Lock your WhatsApp chats on Android as the platform working on a secret code

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging platform is reportedly rolling out a new secret code which will be featured for locked chats. The new update will only work for Android devices and it has been reported further that the feature is now available for some beta testers.

As per WABetaInfo, a new settings section will be available to the Android beta users within the list of users' locked chats. Users will have an option to hide the entry point for opening the locked chats.

The report said, "Specifically, after configuring a secret code, the entry point to view locked chats will no longer appear in the chat list. Instead, users can access these chats by entering the secret code into the search bar within the Chats tab.”

The new feature will let the users gain enhanced privacy by removing the entry point to the locked chatlist. Others will not be able to identify or access the conversations easily which are locked. This will upgrade the security system of the user and will not identify or access these secured conversations easily, effectively preventing unauthorised or accidental entry into sensitive discussions.

With the new locked chats list hidden, even if someone is willing to gain physical access to the user's phone, they will not be able to see any sensitive conversations within the chat.

Furthermore, users who are hiding the list of locked conversations will help in preventing exposure because anyone with access could understand that there might be some locked conversations. As per the report, WhatsApp will further add a new 'Protect IP Address in Calls' option which will enable the user to hide the location from other parties available on the call.

The new option will hide the IP address of the user from the other party by relaying the calls from the WhatsApp Servers. This will enable the other parties in the call to see your IP address and subsequently will deduce your general geographical location.

