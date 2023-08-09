YouTube's new experiment: Customised 'For You' section on channels

Follow us on Image Source : FILE YouTube trials 'For You' recommendations for tailored content

YouTube, which is owned by Google, has revealed its plans to experiment with an innovative 'For You' section on channel homepages. This move is aimed at delivering a more personalised experience to viewers. The 'For You' section will recommend a variety of content types from the same channel, based on the viewer's past video preferences.

According to the company's statement on the 'YouTube test features and experiments' page, this trial marks the beginning of their efforts to tailor the channel homepage to individual viewers.

During this testing phase, content creators won't have the option to opt out of the 'For You' section. However, once this feature becomes globally available, creators will be granted the power to decide whether to showcase the 'For You' section on their channels. Additionally, they'll have control over the types of content displayed in this section.

In recent developments, the platform has also been testing improvements to the design of channel pages. Furthermore, the platform has introduced a fascinating experiment involving artificial intelligence (AI) auto-generated summaries. This tool is designed to provide users with a concise overview of a video's content.

According to the platform, the objective is to help users quickly determine if the video aligns with their interests. Importantly, these AI summaries are intended to complement, not replace, the detailed video descriptions that creators provide.

Furthermore, YouTube has introduced new creation tools catering to 'YouTube Shorts', which are short vertical videos. These tools include the Collab tool and the Q&A sticker. With the Collab tool, users can create short videos in a side-by-side format alongside other YouTube or Shorts videos.

On the other hand, the Q&A sticker allows creators to directly engage with their audience by posing questions and receiving responses within the comments section.

