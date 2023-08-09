Follow us on Image Source : FILE YouTube modifies recommendations for users turning off watch history

Google-owned YouTube has revealed a change in its recommendation system, stating that it will cease recommending videos to users who have disabled their watch history. As per a support page update, the alteration means that features reliant on watch history for video suggestions, like the YouTube home feed, will be deactivated if users have watch history turned off. This shift aims to streamline the user experience for those who prefer search functionality over browsing recommendations.

This update results in a modified home feed presentation, displaying solely the search bar and the left-hand guide menu, without the usual array of recommended videos. This new layout encourages users to explore subscribed channels, utilize the search bar, and delve into Topic tabs. The goal is to provide greater clarity about the reliance on watch history for various YouTube features and cater to individuals who opt for a more search-oriented interaction.

Users retain the autonomy to adjust their YouTube watch history settings at any time, enabling them to toggle video recommendations on or off according to their preferences. This adjustment is expected to accommodate a wider range of user behaviours and inclinations, enhancing overall user satisfaction.

ALSO READ: Google unveils Project IDX: AI-powered browser-based development environment

In a recent development, YouTube also announced its testing of AI-generated summaries, aiming to provide succinct overviews of videos. This feature assists users in quickly assessing whether a video aligns with their interests, without replacing the descriptive content crafted by content creators. Additionally, YouTube has initiated tests to enhance the layout of channel pages, indicating the platform's ongoing efforts to refine the user experience.

ALSO READ: Rapid7, US Cybersecurity firm, to cut 470 jobs, close offices as part of restructuring

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News