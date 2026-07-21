Rahul Gandhi resists, lies on ground as police remove him from protest outside PM's residence | VIDEO

New Delhi:

Congress MP and Leader of the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi lay down on the ground as he resisted retention from the Delhi Police during the protest near the PM residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg on Tuesday, July 21. Gandhi and several other top Congress leaders staged a protest over the crackdown on the Cockroach Janata Party's Parliament march and the action taken by police against the youth protesters.

Gandhi was seen fighting to stay on the ground as police tried pulling the Congress leader away from the spot and to detain him. He was later put on the bus, in which other Congress leaders were taken to.

Congress leaders detained

Hours after the protest near the PM's residence, the police took action against the Congress leaders and detained them from the protest site. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi was also among the Congress leaders who were detained by the police. The Congress leaders protested against the recent crackdown on the CJP and the use of lathi-charge on the youth protesters. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also joined the protest site near the PM's residence. Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Kerala CM V. D. Satheesan were also present at the protest site.

'They are cowards': Priyanka on being detained

Meanwhile, Wayanad MP Priyanka hit out at the government and the police for being "cowards" when she was detained by the cops. "They are cowards. They are scared. We are not scared of them. They are scared of us," she told the media. Congress leader Pawan Khera also joined the chorus as he lambasted the police for "manhandling" Rahul and Priyanka. "Everything is in front of you. Look at the way our leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, were manhandled. Is this the kind of environment we want in today's country? Are you able to see democracy in the country? We will return to protest here again," he told reporters. The police also detained Akhilesh from the protest site.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Jitendra Singh met Rahul during the Congress party's protest near Lok Kalyan Marg. The two leaders were seen briefly interacting, though the details of their conversation were not immediately known. Visuals from the site appeared to show Singh engaging with Rahul Gandhi to understand the Opposition's concerns and explore ways to defuse the situation.

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