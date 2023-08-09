Wednesday, August 09, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Rapid7, US Cybersecurity firm, to cut 470 jobs, close offices as part of restructuring

Rapid7, US Cybersecurity firm, to cut 470 jobs, close offices as part of restructuring

The company's filing stated that the restructuring effort will encompass an 18% reduction in the workforce and will incur charges amounting to around $24-$32 million. While the decision might appear unexpected given the company's meeting of performance expectations.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: August 09, 2023 14:19 IST
Rapid7, US Cybersecurity firm, layoff
Image Source : PIXABAY Rapid7, a US Cybersecurity firm, to cut 470 jobs, close offices as part of a restructuring

Rapid7, a prominent US cybersecurity company, has announced plans to cut approximately 470 jobs, equivalent to 18% of its workforce, as part of a comprehensive restructuring strategy. This decision was disclosed through a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The restructuring initiative aims to refine the company's operations and align resources for enhanced efficiency.

According to the filing, Rapid7's restructuring plan outlines a reduction of its workforce by about 18%, projecting costs ranging from $24 million to $32 million associated with the restructuring process. Despite the company's strong performance, CEO Corey Thomas conveyed that making strategic decisions while in a position of strength allows for intentional restructuring.

India Tv - Rapid7, US cybersecurity company, office shutdowns

Image Source : RAPID7Workforce Reduction: Rapid7, US cybersecurity company implements layoffs and office shutdowns

The impacted employees will be provided with severance packages, inclusive of continued healthcare coverage throughout the severance period, along with career support through outplacement services. In consideration of diverse employment laws outside the US, the company has pledged to guide employees and their managers through consultation processes where required.

Rapid7's CEO also conveyed that all employees would receive detailed communication regarding their future paths and localized requirements. The restructuring plan, which encompasses a reduction in workforce and the permanent closure of specific office locations, is anticipated to incur the majority of its charges during the third and fourth quarters of 2023.

The Boston-headquartered company, known for its cybersecurity expertise, had a total of more than 2,600 full-time employees, with over 700 based in Massachusetts. The restructuring measures underline Rapid7's commitment to optimizing its operations and resources for long-term growth and adaptability in the cybersecurity sector.

Related Stories
6 cybersecurity providers for data protection and security solutions

6 cybersecurity providers for data protection and security solutions

52% of organisations have suffered a data breach worldwide in the last 2 years

52% of organisations have suffered a data breach worldwide in the last 2 years

YouTube like and subscribe scam on WhatsApp: In detail

YouTube like and subscribe scam on WhatsApp: In detail

Apps with 1.5 million downloads on Google Play found transmitting user data to China

Apps with 1.5 million downloads on Google Play found transmitting user data to China

BlackBerry expands global cybersecurity reach with new India hub

BlackBerry expands global cybersecurity reach with new India hub

ALSO READ X introduces new tools for advertisers: Sensitivity Settings and Enhanced Blocklist

ALSO READ: WhatsApp enables real-time screen sharing in video calls

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News