X introduces new tools for advertisers: Sensitivity Settings and Enhanced Blocklist

X, the platform associated with Elon Musk, has unveiled two innovative features, Sensitivity Settings and Enhanced Blocklist, aimed at advertisers to enhance their control and safety measures. The company has consistently demonstrated its dedication to providing advertisers with more control and transparency. The platform intends to continue developing new capabilities catering to advertisers' evolving needs.

According to a recent blog post, the Sensitivity Settings are designed to allow advertisers to tailor their brand messaging to match content on the X platform that aligns with their unique sensitivity preferences. Rolling out soon on the X Ads Manager, this automated solution will aid brands in striking the right balance between the scope of reach and the suitability of ad placements.

Advertisers will have the freedom to choose their preferred environment that best serves their specific campaign goals. The Enhanced Blocklist is a new automated, industry-standard tool aimed at safeguarding advertisers from appearing alongside unsafe keywords in Home Timeline sections such as For You and Following.

The platform emphasizes its ongoing commitment to enhancing brand safety and suitability. X acknowledges these new tools as pivotal advancements in its pursuit of ensuring advertisers' content aligns with their standards.

In the previous month, X asserted that over 99% of the content visible to users and advertisers on the platform maintains a healthy standard.

Moreover, X recently initiated its 'ads revenue sharing program' for creators in India. Under this program, the platform started disbursing creators' shares of ad revenue in the second batch. Numerous users shared their messages from the platform, reflecting their appreciation and delight at receiving their shares, with one user humorously referring to the recovered money as "Blue tick ke paise vasool" (Money paid for the Blue tick).

These developments exemplify X's multifaceted efforts to provide better experiences for both advertisers and content creators while enhancing safety and engagement across the platform.

