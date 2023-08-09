Airtel introduces 5G in all circles on 26 GHz spectrum: All details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Airtel expands 5G on 26 GHz spectrum to all 22 circles

Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel has successfully launched 5G services across all 22 telecom circles in the country, using the 26 GHz spectrum. According to the company, the deployment adheres to the norms outlined by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for meeting minimum roll-out obligation criteria.

In accordance with DoT requirements, Bharti Airtel has fulfilled the application criteria and requisitions necessary to comply with the minimum roll-out obligation norms. Subsequently, the DoT conducted testing within the Mumbai Licensed Service Area (LSA).

“With broader 5G opportunities enabled by 26 GHz, the company is poised to continuously drive innovation to create ultimate Airtel 5G Plus experiences for its customers," said Airtel.

The performance on the ground has demonstrated remarkable potential and the growing momentum of 5G adoption,” the company added.

Notably, the company has already introduced 5G services in approximately 5,000 cities and towns across India since the initial 5G announcement in October of the previous year.

Earlier this month, the company unveiled its audited consolidated results for the first quarter ending on June 30. During Q1FY24, Bharti Airtel achieved consolidated revenues amounting to Rs 37,440 crore which signifies a substantial growth of 14.1% compared to the previous year.

In terms of Indian revenues, the company recorded Rs 26,375 crore for the same period which marks a notable YoY increase of 13.1%. The successful deployment positions the company as a significant player in India's evolving telecommunications landscape.

Furthermore, Bharti Airtel has also introduced 'Airtel Xstream AirFiber,' its fixed wireless access (FWA) service powered by 5G Plus technology, initially catering to customers in Delhi and Mumbai. The company intends to progressively launch this service in various cities and eventually extend its availability nationwide.

