Top tech firms appeal for 1-year delay in November 1 laptop import restrictions

Prominent consumer electronics companies, including HP, Apple, and Dell, have appealed to the government to extend the licensing deadline for PCs, laptops, and tablets beyond the current November 1 cutoff. They argue that more time is necessary to establish manufacturing and assembling units in accordance with new guidelines.

According to IANS, during a meeting with officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), leading industry bodies such as the Manufacturing Association of IT Hardware (MAIT) and the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) were also present. In this meeting, tech companies emphasised their need for additional time to set up manufacturing facilities in the country, as per reliable sources.

Reportedly, around 44 companies, including renowned global players, have submitted applications for incentives under the hardware-focused production-linked incentive (PLI) 2.0 scheme. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) notification mandates that effective from November 1, 2023, a valid license for restricted imports is required for the clearance of imported consignments.

Government representatives clarified to tech firms that the import restrictions are not intended to prohibit imports but rather to boost exports through domestic manufacturing, as stated by industry insiders familiar with the meeting.

As per the initial report by The Economic Times, the central government previously deferred the decision to restrict the import of specific laptop and computer categories until November 1, allowing a three-month window for importation. Post-November 1, entities will need a license to import laptops, computers, and associated items.

The notification highlights that consignments can be cleared without a license for restricted imports until October 31, 2023. Additionally, the announcement specifies that flexible transitional arrangements will be established for importing laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, and servers until October 31.

This marks a partial reversal from the August 3 order that imposed immediate import restrictions on these devices. The government's decision to impose restrictions is rooted in security concerns and the goal of furthering the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) initiative.

