Wednesday, August 09, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. BlueJeans, Zoom's competitor, to close amid post-pandemic changes

BlueJeans, Zoom's competitor, to close amid post-pandemic changes

The decision to discontinue these offerings comes after Verizon acquires BlueJeans in May 2020. BlueJeans, which originally debuted in 2011, provided business-focused video software.

Vishal Upadhyay Edited By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: August 09, 2023 16:16 IST
Zoom app update, Bluejeans shutdown, Zoom vs Google Meet, WhatsApp screen share vs Zoom
Image Source : FILE BlueJeans, Zoom's challenger, to shut down in changing times

Verizon has announced that it will be discontinuing the Basic and free trial options of its video conferencing app, BlueJeans, starting from August 31. Users of the BlueJeans service received an email notifying them of this decision, which the company referred to as "sunsetting" its suite of BlueJeans products.

According to a report of 9To5Google, in the email communication, Verizon expressed its appreciation for the users' support and outlined the upcoming changes. 

"Thank you for being a valued user of BlueJeans by Verizon services. We want to share that we have made the difficult decision to sunset our suite of BlueJeans products. In light of this, BlueJeans Basic and free trial offerings will be discontinued effective August 31, 2023, and your access to the services will be removed. However, you can continue to use these services until that time," it added.

ALSO READ: YouTube modifies recommendations for users turning off watch history

Furthermore, the email advised users who have stored any recordings on the BlueJeans platform to download them before August 31. After this date, the content will be deleted in accordance with the BlueJeans privacy policy.

The decision to discontinue these offerings comes after Verizon acquires BlueJeans in May 2020. BlueJeans, which originally debuted in 2011, provided business-focused video software. The acquisition was seen as Verizon's entry into the rapidly increasing video conferencing market, driven by the increased demand for such tools during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Related Stories
Yahoo salvages Verizon deal with USD 350 million discount

Yahoo salvages Verizon deal with USD 350 million discount

Verizon takes over Yahoo to complete Rs 29,000 cr deal

Verizon takes over Yahoo to complete Rs 29,000 cr deal

Yahoo logs off as Verizon completes $4.5 bn takeover, CEO Marissa Mayer quits

Yahoo logs off as Verizon completes $4.5 bn takeover, CEO Marissa Mayer quits

Yahoo Messenger services to stop from July 17

Yahoo Messenger services to stop from July 17

OneSearch: A privacy-focused search engine is here

OneSearch: A privacy-focused search engine is here

ALSO READ: WhatsApp enhancing account security with Passkey feature in Android Beta

In collaboration with Google, Verizon took steps to integrate the BlueJeans app, preloading it onto the Verizon Glass Enterprise Edition 2 smart glasses in 2022, although the glasses have since been discontinued.

In March of this year, BlueJeans introduced a free tier, extending its reach to a wider user base and intensifying competition with popular free video conferencing platforms such as Google Meet and Zoom.

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News