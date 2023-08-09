BlueJeans, Zoom's competitor, to close amid post-pandemic changes

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BlueJeans, Zoom's challenger, to shut down in changing times

Verizon has announced that it will be discontinuing the Basic and free trial options of its video conferencing app, BlueJeans, starting from August 31. Users of the BlueJeans service received an email notifying them of this decision, which the company referred to as "sunsetting" its suite of BlueJeans products.

According to a report of 9To5Google, in the email communication, Verizon expressed its appreciation for the users' support and outlined the upcoming changes.

"Thank you for being a valued user of BlueJeans by Verizon services. We want to share that we have made the difficult decision to sunset our suite of BlueJeans products. In light of this, BlueJeans Basic and free trial offerings will be discontinued effective August 31, 2023, and your access to the services will be removed. However, you can continue to use these services until that time," it added.

ALSO READ: YouTube modifies recommendations for users turning off watch history

Furthermore, the email advised users who have stored any recordings on the BlueJeans platform to download them before August 31. After this date, the content will be deleted in accordance with the BlueJeans privacy policy.

The decision to discontinue these offerings comes after Verizon acquires BlueJeans in May 2020. BlueJeans, which originally debuted in 2011, provided business-focused video software. The acquisition was seen as Verizon's entry into the rapidly increasing video conferencing market, driven by the increased demand for such tools during the Covid-19 lockdown.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp enhancing account security with Passkey feature in Android Beta

In collaboration with Google, Verizon took steps to integrate the BlueJeans app, preloading it onto the Verizon Glass Enterprise Edition 2 smart glasses in 2022, although the glasses have since been discontinued.

In March of this year, BlueJeans introduced a free tier, extending its reach to a wider user base and intensifying competition with popular free video conferencing platforms such as Google Meet and Zoom.

Latest Technology News