YouTube content creators are now able to upload podcast episodes via RSS feed

YouTube will use your podcast's show art to create a static-image video and upload it to your channel on your behalf. When a new episode is added to your RSS feed, it will automatically upload to your channel and we'll notify your eligible subscribers.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: January 11, 2024 10:03 IST
YouTube, a Google-owned video-sharing platform now enables the audio-first podcast creators to upload episodes via RSS (Really Simple Syndication) feed instead of making them manually create a video. The RSS is a web feed which enables the users and applications to get an access update to the websites in a standardised, computer-readable format.

As explained by the company, when creators submit their RSS feed to YouTube, it will create videos for each podcast episode which they choose to upload.

On its support page, Google wrote: "If you're an audio-first podcast creator that distributes your podcast using an RSS feed, you can upload your RSS feed to YouTube."

"YouTube will use your podcast's show art to create a static-image video and upload it to your channel on your behalf. When a new episode is added to your RSS feed, it will automatically upload to your channel and we'll notify your eligible subscribers," the company further said.

YouTube will not distribute your podcast to other platforms, and "your podcast will only be available on YouTube and YouTube Music".

Meanwhile, YouTube has rolled out "BrandConnect", the company's branded content platform, for eligible creators and select advertisers in India.

With this, the company said that it wants to make it easy for creators, top brands, and leading agencies to partner, create, promote, and measure sponsored creator content. "This will help brands execute their branded content campaigns more seamlessly by identifying the right mix and profile of creators to work with, while creators will have a new avenue to be discovered and earn more from their content," Google said in a blog post.

Inputs from IANS

