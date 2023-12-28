From smartphones to drives: Xiaomi's first electric cars REVEALED! | All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS / XIAOMI Xiaomi unveils its first electric cars: XiaomiSU7 and XiaomiSU7Max

Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has made a big move into the car world by revealing its first electric vehicles (EVs). These cars called XiaomiSU7 and XiaomiSU7Max, showcase Xiaomi's expansion beyond smartphones into making cars.

Performance Highlights

According to the company, the XiaomiSU7Max is pretty speedy, going from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.78 seconds. Meanwhile, the XiaomiSU7 takes a bit longer at 5.28 seconds. The top speed of the SU7 is 210 km/h, while the SU7Max can zoom up to 265 km/h.

What Xiaomi Says?

The company mentioned that they're not just about smartphones anymore but are also diving into cars, creating a smart system that connects our lives, cars, and homes.

"#XiaomiSU7 makes a significant Stride as Xiaomi expands from the smartphone industry to the automotive sector, completing the Human x Car x Home smart ecosystem," the company posted on X.

Colours and Tech Inside

You can get the new EV in three colours—Aqua Blue, Mineral Gray, and Verdant Green. Xiaomi mentions five important technologies used in these cars: E-Motors, battery, HyperCasting, autonomous driving, and a smart cabin.

Pricing and Production

While the exact price remains undisclosed, industry expectations suggest the XiaomiSU7 might cost somewhere between 200,000 yuan to 300,000 yuan (around Rs 25 to 35 lakh). You can expect these cars to hit the market next year. They'll be made by a part of BAIC Group, a China-owned car company, in a factory in Beijing that can make 200,000 cars every year.

Xiaomi is now not just about phones but has jumped into making cool electric cars. These cars are fast, look sleek in different colours, and are loaded with smart features.

