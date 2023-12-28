Amazon Prime Lite price drop in India: What's new and how it benefits you?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

Amazon Prime Lite, the more budget-friendly version of the original Prime plans, is making headlines. Launched in June this year, it offers a scaled-down set of features while keeping the perk of free two-day delivery on Amazon purchases.

Price Drop in India

Good news for Indian users! The subscription cost for Amazon Prime Lite in India has been slashed from Rs 999 to Rs 799 per year. This Rs 200 reduction aims to make the platform more accessible, encouraging a broader user base.

Key Features of Amazon Prime Lite in India

While the regular Prime subscription includes faster delivery options like one-day and same-day delivery, Prime Lite focuses on essential services. Subscribers enjoy two-day free delivery on Amazon purchases, but some premium features are omitted.

Streaming Quality and Music Access

In Prime Lite, streaming quality on Prime Video is affected, limited to unlimited video streaming in HD on two mobile devices. Unlike regular Prime members who can stream in 4K on up to six devices simultaneously, Prime Lite users have a more basic video experience. Notably, Prime Lite subscribers don't have access to Prime Music content.

Introduction of Ads

A new addition to Prime Lite is the inclusion of ads. These will soon become part of the regular Prime subscription as well, but Amazon assures that they will be "limited." The company suggests that this move will support continued investment in creating quality content for viewers.

Future Subscription Changes

Looking ahead, Amazon has confirmed that starting January 29, 2024, subscribers in countries like the US, UK, Germany, and Canada will have to pay an additional $2.99 (Rs 240 approx) per month. While this change is not yet applicable to India, it raises the possibility of future adjustments in subscription costs for Indian users.

