Patent Dispute Update: Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 set to return online from this day

Apple is back in the game, resuming the sale of Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 in some US stores. This comes after an appeals court temporarily lifted the ban on these devices amid an ongoing patent dispute with medical device maker Masimo.

Vishal Upadhyay Written By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: December 28, 2023 11:43 IST
Image Source : APPLE Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2

Apple Watch Patent Dispute: Apple has restarted the sale of Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 in some US stores, following an appeals court decision to temporarily lift the ban on these devices amid an ongoing patent dispute.

Wider Availability Soon

The availability of these watches is expected to expand to more Apple stores over the weekend, with online sales set to resume on Thursday (US time), according to reports from The Verge.

Appeals Court Decision

The appeals court has granted Apple permission to continue selling the watches temporarily. An Apple spokesperson expressed satisfaction with the decision, stating, “We are pleased the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has stayed the exclusion order while it considers our request to stay the order pending our full appeal.”

Apple's Appeal to ITC Decision

Apple had appealed the International Trade Commission's (ITC) ruling that led to the ban on sales of Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 models in the US. In court filings, Apple argued that the company would face "irreparable harm" if the latest watches remained unavailable for purchase during the legal proceedings.

Patent Dispute Background

The dispute between Apple and medical device maker Masimo revolves around the blood oxygen sensor (SpO2 sensor) technology used in the watches. The ITC had ruled in October that the blood oxygen sensor in Apple's latest watches infringed on two Masimo patents.

What's Next? 

With sales resuming, Apple aims to navigate through the patent dispute while ensuring its flagship smartwatches remain accessible to customers. The decision by the appeals court provides a temporary relief for Apple in this ongoing legal battle. 

