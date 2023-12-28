Learn how to change Google Chrome language on different devices | A quick guide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

How to Use Google Chrome in Different Languages: Google Chrome has become the go-to web browser globally, but not everyone feels at ease with its default English setting. The good news is that Chrome supports various languages, including Hindi and regional ones. Let's explore how to switch the default language on Chrome for Windows PC, Android, and iOS.

Changing Language on Windows PC

Open Google Chrome on your PC. Click the three dots and go to Settings. Choose "Languages" from the left menu. Under "Preferred languages," click "More." If your language isn't listed, add it by clicking "Add languages." Click "Display Google Chrome in this language." Note: This option is available only on Windows computers. Restart Chrome to apply the changes.

Changing Language on Android

Launch Chrome on your Android device. Tap the three dots on the address bar's right, go to Settings, and select Languages. Under "Chrome’s language," tap your current language. Choose the desired language from the list. Once downloaded, tap "Restart" in the toolbar. The download is complete when you see "Language ready" under your newly selected language.

Language Setting on Mac, iPhone, and iPad

On Mac, iPhone, and iPad, Chrome automatically follows the device's default language. If your device is set to Hindi, for instance, Chrome will adapt, displaying the entire interface in Hindi. This applies to other languages as well.

Whether you're on a PC, Android, or Apple device, adjusting Chrome's language settings is simple. This ensures a more comfortable browsing experience for users who prefer languages other than the default.

Google Chrome New Security Check Feature

Furthermore, Google Chrome has recently introduced a Safety Check feature that actively monitors your online security. This feature takes care of various aspects to ensure your safety while browsing. With the new update, Google Chrome will proactively alert you if any of your saved passwords have been compromised.

