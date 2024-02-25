Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Ultra makes their global debut at MWC 2024: Check price, specifications, availability

Follow us on Image Source : XIAOMI Xiaomi 14

Xiaomi has unveiled its Xiaomi 14 series smartphones at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Xiaomi 14 series includes Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra smartphones. The Xiaomi 14 was launched in China in October 2023 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra arrived in the country on February 22. Some of the highlights of these smartphones include LTPO displays, IP68 dust and water resistance, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, Leica optics, and fast wired and wireless charging. Here are all the details you need to know.

Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra price and availability

The Xiaomi 14 starts at Euro 999 (roughly Rs 90,000) while the Xiaomi 14 Ultra starts at Euro 1,499 (roughly Rs 1,35,000) in Europe. Xiaomi 14 is confirmed to launch in India on March 7.

Xiaomi 14 specifications

The Xiaomi 14 boasts a 6.36-inch LTPO OLED display that has a 1.5K (1200 x 2670p) resolution and can refresh up to 120Hz. Xiaomi states that the panel can produce over 3,000 nits of brightness and supports Dolby Vision playback. Additionally, the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 14 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a 4,610mAh battery. The device also supports 90W fast wired and 50W wireless charging, along with 10W reverse wireless charging. The phone runs on Xiaomi HyperOS, which is based on Android 14.

For photography, the Xiaomi 14 features a triple rear camera setup. The primary sensor is a 50-megapixel "Light Hunter 900" with a custom Leica Summilux lens and optical image stabilization. It has an aperture of f/1.6 (equivalent to 23mm). The phone also has a 50-megapixel f/2.0 3.2x telephoto (75mm) lens and another 50-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide lens. The phone is capable of recording videos up to 8K@24fps, including 10-bit Dolby Vision HDR and 10-bit LOG. The front camera is a 32-megapixel (f/2.0).

Xiaomi 14 Ultra specifications

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra features a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440p (2K) and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The panel can reach a brightness of 3,000 nits and supports Dolby Vision playback. Xiaomi claims to have used "Shield Glass" protection, which provides 10 times higher drop resistance than the glass used in the Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and has a 5,300mAh battery that supports 90W fast wired charging 80W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. To keep the device cool, Xiaomi has incorporated a vapor cooling chamber that is three times larger than the one found in the Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

In terms of photography, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra boasts a 50-megapixel Sony Lyt-900 sensor with optical image stabilization and a 23mm equivalent "stepless" variable aperture lens (f/1.63-f/4.0). The phone also has three additional cameras, including two zoom options. One camera features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX898 with a 75mm f/1.8 telephoto lens, providing 3.2x zoom, while the other has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX898 with a 120mm f/2.5 periscope lens, providing 5x zoom. The former can focus from as close as 10cm, while the latter can focus from 30cm. Lastly, there is another 50-megapixel Sony IMX898 with a 14mm f/1.8 ultrawide lens. The phone can record videos up to 8K@24fps and 4K@120fps with 10-bit Dolby Vision HDR and 10-bit LOG. The front camera is a 32-megapixel (f/2.0).

