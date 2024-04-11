X services are back to normal after a brief outage: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : X X (Twitter)

Elon Musk owned social media platform X (formerly called Twitter) today faced a major setback. Many users reported difficulties accessing the platform, according to Downdetector, a service that tracks and monitors online outages and problems. This affected a significant portion of the platform's users.

According to Downdetector, there was a widespread issue that affected users' ability to access X. As per the data available on the website, the problem peaked around 11am and service was back to normal by 12PM.

This problem has raised concerns about the reliability of the newly rebranded social media platform, as users from all over the platform reported facing difficulties.

In recent times, platforms under the ownership of Meta, the parent company of Facebook, have experienced various outages. This incident is the latest in a series of outages. Both WhatsApp and Instagram, which are also owned by Meta, encountered a brief yet significant outage earlier this month that lasted for around an hour. Similarly, in March, users were unable to access Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and Threads for almost two hours due to a significant outage.

Meanwhile, X has recently expanded its support for passkey logins for users worldwide. Currently, this feature is available only for the X app on iPhones. The company initially launched the passkey support for iOS users in the US in January of this year. The announcement was made by X Safety through its X handle. According to the post, the passkey support is now available globally on iOS. X Safety encourages users to try it out.

For those who are unfamiliar, passkeys are considered to be more secure than passwords as they are not vulnerable to phishing or social engineering schemes. They are also difficult to steal during login. When a user activates and sets up a passkey login, they generate a pair of keys that serve as their digital authentication credentials.

