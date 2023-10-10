World Mental Health Day 2023: Know about Apple's latest features which focuses on mental health

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Check Apple's latest mental well-being features on World Mental Health Day 2023

World Mental Health Day 2023: In a global effort to prioritise mental health, Apple has introduced a range of features on its devices, benefiting millions of iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch users worldwide. These tools are designed to support emotional well-being and build awareness around mental states.

A notable addition is the 'State of Mind' feature, available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. This tool allows users to log their current emotions and daily moods. By doing so, individuals can gain valuable insights into potential contributors to their emotional state, such as lifestyle factors like sleep and exercise.

Apple's Mindfulness app on the Apple Watch encourages users to dedicate a few minutes each day to focus, center, and connect through mindful breathing exercises. Additionally, users can create a specialized Breathe watch face that prompts them to relax and engage in mindful breathing throughout the day.

The Fitness+ platform offers a selection of meditations aimed at establishing a consistent meditation routine and enhancing overall well-being. Users can choose from themes like Kindness, Gratitude, Awareness, Calm, and Sleep.

Recognising the vital role of sleep in both physical and mental health, Apple has extended its Sleep experience on the Apple Watch and iPhone. It assists in creating a sleep schedule and bedtime routine to help users achieve their sleep goals, even during hectic times.

Research underscores the positive impact of physical activity and time spent outdoors on mental well-being. The Health app now provides insights into activities like walks and hikes recorded through the Apple Watch. It also tracks how much time users spend in natural daylight.

To further encourage physical activity, Time to Walk is available as an inspiring audio experience on iPhone and Apple Watch, designed to motivate people to walk more frequently. These features collectively contribute to a holistic approach to mental health and well-being for Apple users.

