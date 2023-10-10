Beta testers gain access to enhanced community management on WhatsApp Business

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp introduces new community feature for Businesses

WhatsApp, the widely used instant messaging platform owned by Meta, is introducing a new feature on its business version. This feature allows users to view and manage communities directly from the business app. According to WABetaInfo, this development is part of the WhatsApp Business beta for Android version 2.23.21.10 update, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. Some beta testers now have the opportunity to try out the full support for communities.

The update provides a new entry point in the main overflow menu, enabling users to access the communities screen. Within this section, users can see a list of all the communities they have previously joined and have the ability to manage them.

ALSO READ | Spotify alters free usage in India: Check new rules here

It's important to note that, at present, creating communities from the business version may not be possible. However, there is optimism that this feature may be included in a future update.

According to reports, this feature is also expected to be available to some beta testers using the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS.

This development is a significant step forward for businesses. While they were previously able to join communities through invite links, they lacked the capability to view a comprehensive list of all the groups associated with a community. This made exploring and discovering new groups a complex task.

ALSO READ | Today's Emergency Alert: Here's what you need to know

With this update, businesses now possess the same capabilities as regular app users when it comes to navigating through community group chats.

Furthermore, the platform is also developing a new feature that allows users to set a secret code for locked chats. This additional layer of security is separate from the main phone password and grants users greater control over their protected conversations.

Latest Technology News