YouTube English Help forum disables new comments and posts: Know the reason

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Why YouTube English Help forum disables new comments and posts?

YouTube has reportedly disabled the new posts and comments for its English Help forum. The step has been taken as the video streaming platform is switching to a read-only mode ahead of the 'improvements' in the upcoming months (a few).

ALSO READ: The spokesperson of YouTube said

The English Community forum has been a place for users and creators to discuss various topics of concern on YouTube with each other. Users and creators of content on the platform used to share tips and ideas for helping each other to get the most out of YouTube products and services.

As per the YouTube Help page, "Unfortunately, many threads are not relevant for user-based discussion and a large amount of questions go unanswered. Our goal is to ensure this can be a helpful space for all of you, so we'll be using this time and these experiments to inform the long-term plan for this forum -- more to come."

ALSO READ: Twitter down for hours, many users furious: Know what happened

However, the company has stated that the update is relevant to YouTube English Community forum users only. So far, there has been no change to the YouTube forums which are available in other languages or any specific products which are available because these are separate forums and are experiencing user-based discussions and high-quality user questions.

ALSO READ: Windows 11 to get AI Bing search box: Know the benefits

Furthermore, YouTube has mentioned that it may update the appearance of the homepage, which will also include the category boards and how threads are organised on the page.

ALSO READ: Nothing Phone 2 to use Snapdragon 8 series SoC, founder Carl Pei confirms

Also, YouTube Music is reportedly working on adding and introducing podcasts to the platform for users based in the US (reported IANS).

The spokesperson of YouTube said, "We will soon start to bring both audio and video-first podcasts to YouTube Music for users in the US, making podcasts more discoverable and accessible, with more regions to come."

Latest Technology News