Thursday, March 02, 2023
     
Live tv
YouTube English Help forum disables new comments and posts: Know the reason

YouTube has reportedly disabled the new posts and comments on its English Help forum, making it the read-only mode. The move has been taken for the 'improvements' which will be implemented in the upcoming months.

YouTube English Help forum
YouTube has reportedly disabled the new posts and comments for its English Help forum. The step has been taken as the video streaming platform is switching to a read-only mode ahead of the 'improvements' in the upcoming months (a few).

The English Community forum has been a place for users and creators to discuss various topics of concern on YouTube with each other. Users and creators of content on the platform used to share tips and ideas for helping each other to get the most out of YouTube products and services.

As per the YouTube Help page, "Unfortunately, many threads are not relevant for user-based discussion and a large amount of questions go unanswered. Our goal is to ensure this can be a helpful space for all of you, so we'll be using this time and these experiments to inform the long-term plan for this forum -- more to come." 

However, the company has stated that the update is relevant to YouTube English Community forum users only. So far, there has been no change to the YouTube forums which are available in other languages or any specific products which are available because these are separate forums and are experiencing user-based discussions and high-quality user questions.

Furthermore, YouTube has mentioned that it may update the appearance of the homepage, which will also include the category boards and how threads are organised on the page.

Also, YouTube Music is reportedly working on adding and introducing podcasts to the platform for users based in the US (reported IANS).

The spokesperson of YouTube  said, "We will soon start to bring both audio and video-first podcasts to YouTube Music for users in the US, making podcasts more discoverable and accessible, with more regions to come."

