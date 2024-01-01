Follow us on Image Source : FILE Why Spotify on Android is crashing again and again? Here is the issue

Several reports surfaced, stating that the music streaming platform- Spotify has been facing issues with the Spotify app as it constantly crashes on Android when they try to open the app.

As per the report of 9to5Google, the latest beta update for Spotify has been causing the app to crash before fully opening.

What is the trouble?

Users have complained that the app is not opening, and it crashes within a second or two if they try to open it. It has been stated further that the problems appear to be restricted to the most recent Spotify for Android beta update, version 8.9.2.169.

Users mentioned the issue over X (formerly known as Twitter) to complain about the issue which they have been facing lately.

On X, a user wrote, "@SpotifyCares are there any known issues for the Spotify app on Android 14/Pixel 7 Pro? The app keeps crashing on my phone (and did not in the past).”.

Another wrote, "@Spotify you've got a bug after your latest update.... app won't open and keeps crashing," another user said.

One more user stated, "Hey @SpotifyUK, the latest Android beta keeps crashing on my Pixel 8 Pro. Please take a look #spotify."

Furthermore, Spotify has been testing a prompt-based artificial intelligent playlists feature which will help the users to create their favourite playlists by using AI technology.

The AI playlists" feature on Spotify was spotted by some users and the platform confirmed the test to TechCrunch.

Spotify, however, didn’t divulge further details about the AI technology.

Inputs from IANS

