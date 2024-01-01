Aditya L1 will reach L1 point on January 6 as scheduled: ISRO chief

Follow us on Image Source : FILE "Aditya L1 will reach the L1 point on 6th January and we will do the final manoeuvres then," adds the ISRO chief

Aditya L1, India's solar mission is set to reach the Lagrange point 1 (L1) by January 6 (at around 4:00 AM IST), within the Sun-Earth system. This is said to be a significant milestone in India's space exploration efforts- said to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). It further stated that the L1 point will provide an unobstructed view of the sun and will further enable Aditya L1 to operate seamlessly.

S Somanath- the Chief of ISRO further shared the exciting development during the Techfest 2023, an annual science and technology event at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.

He said, "Aditya L1 is almost there now. Aditya L1 will reach Lagrange point on January 6 at 4 pm. We will have a very controlled burn of the engine of Aditya L1 so that it enters an orbit called the halo orbit."

This has orchestrated the manoeuvre aims to ensure Aditya L1's entry into a specific orbit, by optimising its observational capabilities.

About Aditya L1’s launch: Details

Aditya L1 was launched in September 2023 and a suite of scientists designed it for studying the Sun's corona, photosphere and chromosphere. The spacecraft’s journey to the Lagrange point (L1) has been represented to be at a crucial phase in the mission, as it will further enable the spacecraft to conduct observations without any hindrance.

Maintaining a stable position related to the Earth and the Sun

The L1 point's unique position enables the Aditya L1 to maintain a stable position related to the Earth and the Sun- which further enhances its observational efficiency. The spacecraft's arrival at this location will further signify a remarkable achievement for India's space exploration endeavours, which will further position Aditya L1 to deliver valuable insights into the Sun's various layers.

Eagerly anticipation for the mission

As the nation eagerly anticipates the final operation which is scheduled for January 6, the successful positioning of Aditya L1 at the Lagrange point is said to pave the way for groundbreaking discoveries in solar science, and will further solidify the standing of India in space exploration.

ALSO READ: How are AI-generated influencers stealing businesses from human content creators?

Read More Science News