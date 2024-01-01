Monday, January 01, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Science
  4. Aditya L1 will reach L1 point on January 6 as scheduled: ISRO chief

Aditya L1 will reach L1 point on January 6 as scheduled: ISRO chief

ISRO chief S Somanath says, "It's a unique mission as X-ray Polarimetry is a unique scientific capability we have developed internally building instruments. We want to create 100 scientists who can understand this aspect and then contribute to the knowledge of black holes to the world."

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: January 01, 2024 13:44 IST
aditya l1, isro chief, isro,
Image Source : FILE "Aditya L1 will reach the L1 point on 6th January and we will do the final manoeuvres then," adds the ISRO chief

Aditya L1, India's solar mission is set to reach the Lagrange point 1 (L1) by January 6 (at around 4:00 AM IST), within the Sun-Earth system. This is said to be a significant milestone in India's space exploration efforts- said to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). It further stated that the L1 point will provide an unobstructed view of the sun and will further enable  Aditya L1 to operate seamlessly.

S Somanath- the Chief of ISRO further shared the exciting development during the Techfest 2023, an annual science and technology event at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. 

He said, "Aditya L1 is almost there now. Aditya L1 will reach Lagrange point on January 6 at 4 pm. We will have a very controlled burn of the engine of Aditya L1 so that it enters an orbit called the halo orbit." 

This has orchestrated the manoeuvre aims to ensure Aditya L1's entry into a specific orbit, by optimising its observational capabilities.

About Aditya L1’s launch: Details

Aditya L1 was launched in September 2023 and a suite of scientists designed it for studying the Sun's corona, photosphere and chromosphere. The spacecraft’s journey to the Lagrange point (L1) has been represented to be at a crucial phase in the mission, as it will further enable the spacecraft to conduct observations without any hindrance.

Related Stories
ISRO chief Somanath conferred honorary doctorate, dedicates it to Chandrayaan-3 team

ISRO chief Somanath conferred honorary doctorate, dedicates it to Chandrayaan-3 team

ISRO's Aditya-L1 mission records breakthrough in solar flare research

ISRO's Aditya-L1 mission records breakthrough in solar flare research

Aditya-L1 : ISRO activates second instrument on solar spacecraft, ASPEX begins its measurements

Aditya-L1 : ISRO activates second instrument on solar spacecraft, ASPEX begins its measurements

ISRO's Aditya-L1 captures full-disk images of Sun | See first pictures

ISRO's Aditya-L1 captures full-disk images of Sun | See first pictures

‘Aditya L1 mission to enter L1 point on January 6, 2024’, says ISRO Chairman S Somanath | VIDEO

‘Aditya L1 mission to enter L1 point on January 6, 2024’, says ISRO Chairman S Somanath | VIDEO

Yearender 2023: Chandrayaan-3 to Aditya-L1, Gaganyaan mission | List of ISRO's space achievements

Yearender 2023: Chandrayaan-3 to Aditya-L1, Gaganyaan mission | List of ISRO's space achievements

Aditya L1 approaches critical stage: Countdown to Halo Orbit insertion initiates |Deets

Aditya L1 approaches critical stage: Countdown to Halo Orbit insertion initiates |Deets

Aditya L1 Mission: All you need to know about ISRO's solar study probe

Aditya L1 Mission: All you need to know about ISRO's solar study probe

Aditya L1 Mission: Spacecraft to reach Lagrange Point at 4 am on Jan 6, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Aditya L1 Mission: Spacecraft to reach Lagrange Point at 4 am on Jan 6, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Maintaining a stable position related to the Earth and the Sun

The L1 point's unique position enables the Aditya L1 to maintain a stable position related to the Earth and the Sun- which further enhances its observational efficiency. The spacecraft's arrival at this location will further signify a remarkable achievement for India's space exploration endeavours, which will further position Aditya L1 to deliver valuable insights into the Sun's various layers.

Eagerly anticipation for the mission

As the nation eagerly anticipates the final operation which is scheduled for January 6, the successful positioning of Aditya L1 at the Lagrange point is said to pave the way for groundbreaking discoveries in solar science, and will further solidify the standing of India in space exploration.

ALSO READ: How are AI-generated influencers stealing businesses from human content creators?

Read More Science News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Science

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Aditya News

Latest News