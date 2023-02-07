Why Microsoft discontinued the Authenticator app from Apple Watch?

Follow us on Image Source : APP STORE Microsoft discontinued the Authenticator app from Apple Watch?

Microsoft has reportedly ended its support for the two-step verification application called 'Microsoft Authenticator' which was compatible with Apple Watch.

The tech giant has blamed this decision on the exclusive watchOS for being "incompatible with Authenticator security features," as per the report of 9To5Mac.

As the app was discontinued for the Apple Watch, the iPhone's version of the Authenticator application remains unaffected, by the time of writing.

Many users of the Authenticator app have mentioned being unhappy as they posted their views on the official website of Microsoft and shared their views (posted in December 2022)

In December 2022, Microsoft announced that its two-step verification app will stop supporting the Apple Watch, and planned to discontinue the app for the watchOS soon.

In a statement, Microsoft stated: "In the upcoming Authenticator release in January 2023 for iOS, there will be no companion app for watchOS due to it being incompatible with Authenticator security features. This means you won't be able to install or use Authenticator on Apple Watch."

"We, therefore, recommend that you delete Authenticator from your Apple Watch. This change only impacts Apple Watch, so you will still be able to use Authenticator on your other devices," it added.

