Monday, February 06, 2023
     
138 Chinese apps that got banned by the Indian Government: Complete list, reason and more

The government has banned a bulk of apps which has a third-party link. These apps have been used to trap financially strapped people in the debt trap, by upscaling the interest on loans by up to 3,000 per cent and more. Here is the list and other details which you must know.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Updated on: February 06, 2023 14:40 IST
banned application, mobile app, chinese apps
Image Source : FREEPIK Mobile application banned in India

Witnessing the constant complaints against the Chinese loan and betting applications, MeitY- the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has started the process of banning 138 betting apps in India. The MeitY was recently instructed by the Ministry of Home Affairs to ban these applications which have been linked with third-party links with China. Sources said that all these apps were found to violate Section 69 of the IT Act and contained material which was deemed as a threat to India's sovereignty and integrity.

The sources have stated that these applications have been used to trap financially strapped people in the debt trap, by upscaling the interest on loans by up to 3,000 per cent.

Here is the list of all 138 applications for online gambling and betting, which were banned by the Indian government:

  1. Sports Betting Game - BETUP
  2. 3patti Guide
  3. Lagai Khai Pro - Betting Game
  4. Sports Betting™ the Sportsbook
  5. WagerLab Bet on Sports & Props
  6. Live Bet Zlive
  7. BetNetix: Football Betting
  8. Bet On Sports
  9. SuperDraft Sportsbook - Prizes
  10. Lucky slots -casino VIP
  11. Betway - Live Sports Betting
  12. 1xBet: sports betting
  13. Parimatch: Live Sports Betting
  14. 22Bet: Live Sports Betting
  15. Cricket: Sports Betting
  16. BetWiser - Best Betting Odd
  17. Bet On Sports
  18. 20Bet
  19. Lagai Khai Pro
  20. BETUP - Sports Betting Game
  21. BetQL - Sports Betting Data
  22. Scores And Odds Sports Betting
  23. VegasInsider Sports Betting
  24. BettingPros: Sports Betting
  25. Best Bet Casino™ Slot Games
  26. Win2Win
  27. TipsterMan - Betting Tips
  28. Papel Betting Tips
  29. Betting United: Betting Tips
  30. Football Betting Tips & Odds
  31. Sports Betting Picks & Tip App
  32. Onside Sports: Scores, Live Od
  33. London Betting Tips
  34. Bet Analytix
  35. betM - Sports Betting Tool
  36. Betting Tips
  37. SI - Betting tips
  38. Betting Tips
  39. BetMines Betting Predictions
  40. Betstamp - Sports Betting Hub
  41. Virtual Sports Betting Predict
  42. SattaMatka Fix Game
  43. Play To Win: Win Real Money
  44. Sports Betting for Real
  45. Pikkit: Sports Bet Tracker
  46. myVEGAS Bingo - Bingo Games
  47. Bingo Crown - Fun Bingo Games
  48. Bingo Party - Lucky Bingo Game
  49. Spin for Cash!-Real Money Slot
  50. Crash Rocket Gambling
  51. Casino Real Money: Win Cash
  52. Super Slot - Win Cash
  53. Golden Slots
  54. Enchanted Island
  55. Big Winner - Lucky Wheel
  56. Silver Luck
  57. Anubis Treasure
  58. 3 Lucky Casino
  59. Divine Fortune 2
  60. Happy 3Patti
  61. DoubleU Casino™ - Vegas Slots
  62. Block Online Gambling - Gamban
  63. Cashman Casino Las Vegas Slots
  64. PokerStars: Texas Holdem Games
  65. Teen Patti Dhamal
  66. Lotus 365
  67. Satta King: Satta Matka Result
  68. Games
  69. CRICKET ΒΕΤЅ | All Cricket Βеt
  70. Roulette Online
  71. Bet Winner-Popular online game
  72. Teen Patti Lucky Gold
  73. Avia Pilot
  74. Record Trade
  75. Teen Patti Romio
  76. Rich Club
  77. Ludo Vungo
  78. Teen Patti Kash
  79. Lucky Star Slots-Vegas Casino
  80. Teen Patti Bhoomi: Patti Poker
  81. Teen Patti Guide
  82. DAFABET - 2022
  83. Bet O Bet-Live Sports Betting
  84. Megapari
  85. Spin casino: Slot machines
  86. Live Baccarat
  87. Betfair Live Line
  88. BetVictor Bet
  89. Blackjack Live
  90. ladbrokes odds&tips
  91. Rummy
  92. Zodiac Casino
  93. Grand Mondial Casino
  94. Videoslots Fun
  95. RABONA
  96. Royal Panda 
  97. Casumo Casino
  98. Casumo Online Games: Extended
  99. Casumo Slots
  100. Vegas Royal
  101. betM - Sports Betting Tool
  102. MostBet
  103. Pure Win
  104. Zet Casino
  105. INDIBET
  106. Lottabet.
  107. Wheel of Fortune
  108. MELBET
  109. Slots Machines - Vegas Casino
  110. Betvisa
  111. AndarBahar Poker
  112. Babu88
  113. 888STRAZ
  114. Trueflip
  115. Betindi
  116. Betobet
  117. Betkwiff
  118. Bambet
  119. Shangrila
  120. Come On
  121. Bons
  122. william Hill App
  123. NEO.Bet App
  124. PariPesa App
  125. Match Book App
  126. 4rabet App
  127. Tivit Bet App
  128. Fun88
  129. Royal Vegas
  130. Europa Casino
  131. Spin Casino
  132. Genesis Casino
  133. Jackpot City Casino
  134. OPPA 888
  135. Grand Mondial
  136. Zodiac Casino
  137. Rummy
  138. Live Blackjack (Blackjack 21: Live Casino game)

How did the issue surface?

There were a number of app users who were caught under the debt trap and had also committed suicide because of the burden of loans- also because the people working on these apps were mentally harassing the loan bearers as well.

The issue came to light when several cases of suicides were noticed. The suicides were majorly from the borrowers who took loans from these applications in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

How can Chinese apps harm Indian users?

Chinese applications have the potential to misuse server-side security. It could be used as a spying tool and could extract important data from Indian users.

All these apps are considered to be a threat as they could access our personal data, and spy on a large scale

The Ministry of Home Affairs started investigating some Chinese loan-giving apps around six months ago and has revealed around 94 applications on the e-stores which are being operated through third-party links.

 

