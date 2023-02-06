138 Chinese apps that got banned by the Indian Government: Complete list, reason and more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Mobile application banned in India

Witnessing the constant complaints against the Chinese loan and betting applications, MeitY- the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has started the process of banning 138 betting apps in India. The MeitY was recently instructed by the Ministry of Home Affairs to ban these applications which have been linked with third-party links with China. Sources said that all these apps were found to violate Section 69 of the IT Act and contained material which was deemed as a threat to India's sovereignty and integrity.

The sources have stated that these applications have been used to trap financially strapped people in the debt trap, by upscaling the interest on loans by up to 3,000 per cent.

Here is the list of all 138 applications for online gambling and betting, which were banned by the Indian government:

Sports Betting Game - BETUP 3patti Guide Lagai Khai Pro - Betting Game Sports Betting™ the Sportsbook WagerLab Bet on Sports & Props Live Bet Zlive BetNetix: Football Betting Bet On Sports SuperDraft Sportsbook - Prizes Lucky slots -casino VIP Betway - Live Sports Betting 1xBet: sports betting Parimatch: Live Sports Betting 22Bet: Live Sports Betting Cricket: Sports Betting BetWiser - Best Betting Odd Bet On Sports 20Bet Lagai Khai Pro BETUP - Sports Betting Game BetQL - Sports Betting Data Scores And Odds Sports Betting VegasInsider Sports Betting BettingPros: Sports Betting Best Bet Casino™ Slot Games Win2Win TipsterMan - Betting Tips Papel Betting Tips Betting United: Betting Tips Football Betting Tips & Odds Sports Betting Picks & Tip App Onside Sports: Scores, Live Od London Betting Tips Bet Analytix betM - Sports Betting Tool Betting Tips SI - Betting tips Betting Tips BetMines Betting Predictions Betstamp - Sports Betting Hub Virtual Sports Betting Predict SattaMatka Fix Game Play To Win: Win Real Money Sports Betting for Real Pikkit: Sports Bet Tracker myVEGAS Bingo - Bingo Games Bingo Crown - Fun Bingo Games Bingo Party - Lucky Bingo Game Spin for Cash!-Real Money Slot Crash Rocket Gambling Casino Real Money: Win Cash Super Slot - Win Cash Golden Slots Enchanted Island Big Winner - Lucky Wheel Silver Luck Anubis Treasure 3 Lucky Casino Divine Fortune 2 Happy 3Patti DoubleU Casino™ - Vegas Slots Block Online Gambling - Gamban Cashman Casino Las Vegas Slots PokerStars: Texas Holdem Games Teen Patti Dhamal Lotus 365 Satta King: Satta Matka Result Games CRICKET ΒΕΤЅ | All Cricket Βеt Roulette Online Bet Winner-Popular online game Teen Patti Lucky Gold Avia Pilot Record Trade Teen Patti Romio Rich Club Ludo Vungo Teen Patti Kash Lucky Star Slots-Vegas Casino Teen Patti Bhoomi: Patti Poker Teen Patti Guide DAFABET - 2022 Bet O Bet-Live Sports Betting Megapari Spin casino: Slot machines Live Baccarat Betfair Live Line BetVictor Bet Blackjack Live ladbrokes odds&tips Rummy Zodiac Casino Grand Mondial Casino Videoslots Fun RABONA Royal Panda Casumo Casino Casumo Online Games: Extended Casumo Slots Vegas Royal betM - Sports Betting Tool MostBet Pure Win Zet Casino INDIBET Lottabet. Wheel of Fortune MELBET Slots Machines - Vegas Casino Betvisa AndarBahar Poker Babu88 888STRAZ Trueflip Betindi Betobet Betkwiff Bambet Shangrila Come On Bons william Hill App NEO.Bet App PariPesa App Match Book App 4rabet App Tivit Bet App Fun88 Royal Vegas Europa Casino Spin Casino Genesis Casino Jackpot City Casino OPPA 888 Grand Mondial Zodiac Casino Rummy Live Blackjack (Blackjack 21: Live Casino game)

How did the issue surface?

There were a number of app users who were caught under the debt trap and had also committed suicide because of the burden of loans- also because the people working on these apps were mentally harassing the loan bearers as well.

The issue came to light when several cases of suicides were noticed. The suicides were majorly from the borrowers who took loans from these applications in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

How can Chinese apps harm Indian users?

Chinese applications have the potential to misuse server-side security. It could be used as a spying tool and could extract important data from Indian users.

All these apps are considered to be a threat as they could access our personal data, and spy on a large scale

The Ministry of Home Affairs started investigating some Chinese loan-giving apps around six months ago and has revealed around 94 applications on the e-stores which are being operated through third-party links.

