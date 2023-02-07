ChatGPT to face competition with its new rival ‘Bard’ by Microsoft: Know everything

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Google

ChatGPT came into the limelight in November and since then the founding company OpenAI has been making news. The AI-based platform has witnessed great appreciation from top organisations across the world because of its extraordinary capabilities. Indeed ChatGPT has been considered to have majorly all the strengths to impact our everyday lives.

But this is not it, the tech giant Google has been reportedly working on AI for almost six years and has finally unveiled the new competitor of ChatGPT named ‘Bard’.

Image Source : OPENAIOpenAI

What is the major difference between Bard and ChatGPT?

As per the reports, the major difference between both the apps is, that they could derive information from the web.

What is Bard?

In an official Google blog post, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google CEO has explained ‘Bard’ and its basic functionality. Bard is powered by Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA) from Google and is an experimental conversational AI service from Microsoft.

Image Source : FILESundar Pichai

Pichai further explained that Bard has been designed to provide high-quality responses to users, by drawing information extracted from the web. It could enable people to explain complex topics like- ‘discoveries from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope to a 9-year-old”, or questions like “learn about the best football players and get training drills to build skills.”

When will Bard be available for common users?

Google is reportedly releasing Bard with a lightweight model version of LaMDA initially, which will require less computing power. It is expected to make users easier access to scale more users and get more feedback for the platform.

The company has been planning to combine external feedback with internal testing for better Bard's responses. Google has been working on it to ensure higher 'quality, safety and groundedness in real-world information'.

Trusted testers will soon be given access to Bard in the coming weeks before it becomes more widely available to the common man. Google's Bard introduction will take plan just ahead of the Microsoft event at its headquarters. Sources have stated that the company is expected to introduce OpenAI's ChatGPT to its search engine called Bing.

Latest Technology News