Thursday, February 22, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Why do Indian consumers prefer AI-enabled tools over human interactions? Here is the answer

Why do Indian consumers prefer AI-enabled tools over human interactions? Here is the answer

The report noted that in the next 12 months, 53 per cent of Indian brands are committed to improving their gen AI capabilities whereas 76 per cent already have or will pilot gen AI solutions to support experience delivery.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: February 22, 2024 14:57 IST
Artificial intelligence
Image Source : FILE Why do Indian consumers prefer AI-enabled tools over human interactions?

It has been recently discovered that human interactions are reducing and about 57 per cent of Indian consumers prefer to choose an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled tool or service over human interaction. In the rapidly growing landscape of consumer preferences far more than the global and APAC average of 39 per cent and 48 per cent, respectively.

A new report showed that human interactions will remain a top choice when considering aspects of decision-making, customer support, and returns or cancellations, according to software major Adobe. Around 39 per cent want both options to be available, particularly when exploring new products and services.

Anindita Veluri, Director Marketing, Adobe India said, "Advances in generative AI have been already transformational for consumers, and they now expect brands too to also adopt the technology for better and personalised experiences."

Despite these preferences and Indian consumers anticipating Customer Experience (CX) benefits from generative AI, the report found that Indian brands are falling behind global peers.

Only 15 per cent are leveraging generative AI to enhance CX initiatives compared to 18 per cent globally. Brands in Europe and the US are also twice as likely to already have dedicated AI budgets and internal usage policies.

However, 41 per cent of Indian brands are seeing CX as a business priority today, and 87 per cent are prioritising CX enhancements over other business goals.

Moreover, the report noted that in the next 12 months, 53 per cent of Indian brands are committed to improving their gen AI capabilities whereas 76 per cent already have or will pilot gen AI solutions to support experience delivery.

Related Stories
Google expands Gemini models for advanced AI tasks on Vertex platform - What it means

Google expands Gemini models for advanced AI tasks on Vertex platform - What it means

OpenAI introduces 'Sora': Create videos from text in seconds! Watch here

OpenAI introduces 'Sora': Create videos from text in seconds! Watch here

AI created more jobs in web design, data science, digital marketing and more: IBM India

AI created more jobs in web design, data science, digital marketing and more: IBM India

After Sora's launch, AI Tokens witness surge: Report

After Sora's launch, AI Tokens witness surge: Report

This is how GenAI will boost Indian financial services by 2030: Details

This is how GenAI will boost Indian financial services by 2030: Details

Samsung CEO showcases 'Galaxy AI' features to PM Modi at UP summit

Samsung CEO showcases 'Galaxy AI' features to PM Modi at UP summit

India's AI market to reach USD 17 billion by 2027: Nasscom

India's AI market to reach USD 17 billion by 2027: Nasscom

upGrad using AI to translate Certs & Bootcamps into local languages: Know-why?

upGrad using AI to translate Certs & Bootcamps into local languages: Know-why?

How to identify AI-generated images? Here are the tips

How to identify AI-generated images? Here are the tips

The report also mentioned that Indian consumers are most concerned about responsible and ethical usage of their data.

Around 60 per cent think that decisions would be made about their data without consent, 65 per cent believe that brands will collect too much data, and 56 per cent stated that brands won’t be able to build ethical AI tools.

ALSO READ: Meta working on cross-posting feature from Facebook to Threads

Inputs from IANS

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement