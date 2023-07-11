Musk restricts Threads URL on Twitter: Know why?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Is Elon Musk blocking the Threads App on the Twitter platform?

Elon Musk has been taking definitive measures to keep Thread out of its own microblogging platform as he began limiting search results when they try to find links to Threads on the microblogging platform, besides the microblogging platform has been currently filled with links to Threads content.

The news surfaced when a Threads user posted, "Twitter is selectively blocking searches for tweets that link to Threads, even though they allow posting Threads URLs (for now)."

After that, a number of users also stated experiencing the same concern, The Verge reported. The issue was discovered by the users when they were searching for links to a specific URL with the "URL:" search operator.

It states that when anyone searches "url:threads.net" on Twitter, there are no results, despite there being a lot of tweets linking to the domain.

Also, searching for "threads.net" without the "URL:" operator returns dozens of irrelevant results from users with their Threads account in their display name, or who discuss Threads without linking to it, the IANS report stated.

Furthermore, Threads App users have been complaining on Twitter that the app has been draining their phone batteries when in use.

A Thread App user even wrote on their Twitter page, "Is Threads just... murderous to anyone else's battery?”

There was another user who stated: "I'm not going to use Instagram Threads until … it stops draining my phone battery.”

And another Twitter user shared a screenshot of their Threads account that included the low-battery-life graphic.

"Threads app is collecting so much background data that it's draining users' phone battery faster than any other application," a user tweeted.

Indeed, a lot of Twitter users have been facing trouble when they are trying to open the Thread link which is being posted with the Tweet.

Inputs from IANS

