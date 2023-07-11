Threads surpasses 100 million users, set to introduce edit option and following feed

Follow us on Image Source : THREAD- GOOGLE PLAY STORE Threads cross 100 million users, announces Edit Button and Following Feed

Meta's new Twitter rival, Threads, is set to undergo some exciting updates as it surpasses a remarkable milestone of 100 million user sign-ups within a mere week of its launch. The upcoming features include an edit button, a following feed, a translation option for various languages, and more. The addition of an edit option will grant users the ability to modify their posts on Threads, enhancing flexibility and control over their content. Furthermore, the following feed will present users with posts from the accounts they choose to follow, creating a more personalized and engaging experience.

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, has also confirmed that Threads will introduce a translation option to accommodate different languages. This addition aims to foster inclusivity and accessibility for users across the globe, further expanding the platform's reach and impact.

While the current version of the application solely enables account searches, Threads is soon expected to introduce post-search functionality. This enhancement will enable users to explore and discover specific content, enhancing the platform's overall utility and user experience.

Although the company is actively developing a web interface for Threads, Mosseri has emphasized that the primary focus is on refining mobile apps. This highlights the company's commitment to optimizing the platform's performance on the devices most commonly used by its users.

In response to user queries, Mosseri expressed intentions to implement account switching and hinted at discussions surrounding the introduction of a 'Reactions' button. However, he acknowledged the potential complexity associated with such a feature, expressing a preference for maintaining simplicity within the platform.

In addition to these updates, Threads will also incorporate hashtags and improve topic-based search functionalities. These enhancements will facilitate content discovery and encourage engagement around specific subjects or interests.

Addressing the prospect of a 'trending topics' tab, Mosseri acknowledged its inclusion in the company's plans but noted that it is not currently a top priority. He emphasized the importance of striking the right balance between personalized interests, and localized trends and mitigating potential abuse within the feature.

Threads was launched by Meta, formerly Facebook, on July 5 for iOS and Android users in 100 countries. It quickly gained traction, emerging as one of the top free apps on the App Store. Mark Zuckerberg, the Founder and CEO of Meta, celebrated the impressive achievement of reaching 100 million sign-ups, attributing it mainly to organic demand and expressing excitement about the app's immense growth in just five days.

With its upcoming updates and rapidly expanding user base, Threads is poised to offer a compelling alternative to Twitter, empowering users with enhanced features, personalized content, and improved accessibility in multiple languages.

Inputs from IANS

