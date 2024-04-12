Who are these 7 Indian gamers who recently interacted with PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : X (TWITTER) PM interaction with Indian gamers

After his recent interaction with billionaire Bill Gates, PM Modi recently met and interacted with seven Indian gamers and tried his hand at a few games. The full video of the interaction is expected to be released on April 13, 2024. During the interaction, the PM discussed various aspects of the gaming industry including the latest development and the government's effort to promote creativity among gamers in India.

The Prime Minister posed several questions to gamers, including whether they experienced any confusion between gaming and gambling. He also inquired about the role of women in the gaming industry and whether they should take more interest in the field.

The gamers include Animesh Agrawal, Naman Mathur, Mithilesh Patankar, Payal Dhare, Tirth Mehta, Ganesh Gangadhar, and Anshu Bisht. Here are more details about these gamers.

Animesh Agarwal

Animesh goes by the name of 8bit_thug on social media. He has 10.5 lakh subscribers on YouTube and has 83.7 lakh followers on Instagram.

Agarwal is a former professional gamer, known for his esports skills, gaming and luxury lifestyle content creation, and for being a pioneer in the Indian gaming industry.

Naman Mathur

Naman Mathur has 53 lakh followers on Instagram. The number of his subscribers on YouTube is 70 lakh. Mortal won the BMPS Season 1, PUBG Mobile Club Open, and PUBG Mobile India Series in 2019.

Mithilesh Patankar

Mithilesh is on social media by the name of mythpat. The number of his followers on Instagram is 34 lakh and has 1.46 crore subscribers on YouTube. Apart from this, he is the Intel Gaming brand ambassador.

Payal Dhaare

Payal is the only woman among the gamers to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The number of followers of Pyer Dhaare on Instagram is 31 lakh. Whereas the number of his subscribers on YouTube is 36.9 lakh.

Payal Dhare comes from the small city of Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, and defied societal stereotypes from an early age to become a gamer. It all started when her cousin brothers introduced her to the world of video games.

Anshu Bisht

Anshu has 17 lakh followers on Instagram whereas the number of his subscribers on YouTube is 38.1 lakh.

Ganesh Gangadhar

The number of his followers on Instagram is 57.5 thousand and the number of his subscribers on YouTube is 158 thousand.

Tirth Mehta

Tirth Mehta is a competitive esports player who won a bronze medal in Hearthstone at the 2018 Asian Games. He has been in esports competitions and programming since 2013.

