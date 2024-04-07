Sunday, April 07, 2024
     
India implements stringent measures against AI-generated content and Deepfakes prior to elections

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: April 07, 2024 16:40 IST
AI-generated content, Deepfake, elections
India implements stringent measures against AI-generated content and Deepfakes before elections

As Microsoft warned India about China's plan to create and amplify AI-generated content to “benefit its interests” amid the seven-phase elections which are starting April 19, the Centre has come down on global digital companies heavily, asking them to fix their platforms as part of a new advisory around artificial intelligence and it’s potential threat during the polls.

With major elections taking place across the world this year, majorly in India, the US and South Korea: “We assess that China will, at a minimum, create and amplify AI-generated content to benefit its interests," according to Clint Watts, General Manager, Microsoft Threat Analysis Center.

As per the exposure management company Tenable, misinformation is spreading through AI-generated fake and deepfakes content which is one of the biggest threats to the upcoming polls.

Satnam Narang, Senior Staff Research Engineer, Tenable, told IANS: "The biggest threats to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are misinformation and disinformation as part of influence operations conducted by malicious actors against the electorate.”

Alarmed at AI’s potential misuse, the Centre last month said that social media intermediaries “must not permit any bias or discrimination or threaten the integrity of the electoral process.”

A new IT Ministry advisory now specifically deals with AI, which says that digital platforms have to take 

full accountability and cannot escape by saying that these AI models are in the “under-testing phase.”

"It is reiterated that non-compliance to the provisions of the IT Act and/or IT Rules would result in potential penal consequences to the intermediaries or platforms or its users when identified, including but not limited to prosecution under IT Act and several other statutes of the criminal code," according to the advisory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a conversation with Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates late last month, also expressed concerns about deepfakes in a democratic country like ours.

"I have engaged with leading minds on AI and its risks. I suggested that we should start with clear watermarks on AI-generated content to prevent misinformation. Proper sources of AI-generated content should also be mentioned," PM Modi emphasised.

"Someone can even misuse my voice to deceive people and such a deepfake can trigger widespread uproar. We need to think about creating robust dos and don'ts on deepfakes," the Prime Minister told the billionaire philanthropist.

ALSO READ:  Hackers from China using AI to disrupt Indian elections: Microsoft warns

Inputs from IANS

