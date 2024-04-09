WhatsApp working on new feature to recommend contacts for initiating new conversations

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp

WhatsApp is working on a new feature to increase user engagement on the platform. The latest beta version of the app has introduced a new way for its users to interact with each other. The new feature is called ‘Suggested Contacts’ and will connect users to contacts they have not communicated with.

Image Source : WEBETAINFO WhatsApp new feature

According to a report by WEBetaInfo, WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.9.5 update is rolling out a new feature to suggest contacts to users they haven’t communicated with. As per the screenshot shared by the publication, the new update will create a new section in the chat list. This new section will suggest new contacts from the chats list to start a new conversation.

The new feature will be added to the bottom of the chats list and will provide users with convenient access to potential new chats without disrupting the existing order. This feature aims to generate new connections and interactions. It is worth noting that these suggestions are also presented to new users during their initial registration with WhatsApp. This enhances the process of establishing connections right from the beginning.

This feature is currently being tested in the beta stage and is only available on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.9.5. If you are already a beta user, you can make use of this feature. Simply update the app via the Play Store and check if you see a "Start Chatting" section in the app.

It is uncertain when WhatsApp plans to release this feature to the public. However, since it is currently in the beta stage, it is expected to be included in the stable version of the app in the next few weeks or months.