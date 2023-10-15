Is your smartphone in WhatsApp's list of devices losing support after October?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp announces end of support for some Android smartphones post-October

WhatsApp is set to discontinue its support for certain older Android smartphones and some older versions of iPhones. The change will be implemented from October 24 onwards. The move is a part of WhatsApp's strategy which focuses on the development of new features for users on more recent operating system versions, along with taking advantage of the latest security features and technological advancements.

WhatsApp will no longer support smartphones running on Android OS version 4.1 and older, as these devices lack the necessary functionality and might not have the latest security updates.

Some of the outdated Android smartphones that will no longer be supported include:

Samsung Galaxy S2 Nexus 7 iPhone 5 iPhone 5c Archos 53 Platinum Grand S Flex ZTE Grand X Quad V987 ZTE HTC Desire 500 Huawei Ascend D HTC One Sony Xperia Z LG Optimus G Pro Samsung Galaxy Nexus HTC Sensation Motorola Droid Razr Sony Xperia S2 Motorola Xoom Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 Asus Eee Pad Transformer Acer Iconia Tab A5003 Samsung Galaxy S HTC Desire HD LG Optimus 2X Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc3

WhatsApp is actively notifying users with these devices, urging them to upgrade to continue using the messaging service. After October 24, WhatsApp developers will cease providing technical support and updates for these devices. Although the devices will still function, they will become vulnerable to security threats without receiving essential updates, making them potential targets for hackers and malware.

How to check?

To check the Android OS version of their smartphones, users can navigate to:

Settings

About phone

Software information

Where they will find their Android version listed under the "Version" category

Upgrading to a newer device is advisable for users still using these outdated models, as many applications, including WhatsApp, have ceased supporting older operating systems.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Open foldable smartphone to launch on Oct 19: What to expect?

Latest Technology News