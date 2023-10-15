Sunday, October 15, 2023
     
Is your smartphone in WhatsApp's list of devices losing support after October?

WhatsApp is set to end support for specific older Android smartphones and older iPhone versions, effective October 24. This decision aligns with WhatsApp's strategy to prioritize the development of new features for users on more recent operating system versions while leveraging the latest security.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published on: October 15, 2023 17:43 IST
Image Source : FILE WhatsApp announces end of support for some Android smartphones post-October

WhatsApp is set to discontinue its support for certain older Android smartphones and some older versions of iPhones. The change will be implemented from October 24 onwards. The move is a part of WhatsApp's strategy which focuses on the development of new features for users on more recent operating system versions, along with taking advantage of the latest security features and technological advancements. 

WhatsApp will no longer support smartphones running on Android OS version 4.1 and older, as these devices lack the necessary functionality and might not have the latest security updates.

Some of the outdated Android smartphones that will no longer be supported include:

  1. Samsung Galaxy S2
  2. Nexus 7
  3. iPhone 5
  4. iPhone 5c
  5. Archos 53 Platinum
  6. Grand S Flex ZTE
  7. Grand X Quad V987 ZTE
  8. HTC Desire 500
  9. Huawei Ascend D
  10. HTC One
  11. Sony Xperia Z
  12. LG Optimus G Pro
  13. Samsung Galaxy Nexus
  14. HTC Sensation
  15. Motorola Droid Razr
  16. Sony Xperia S2
  17. Motorola Xoom
  18. Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1
  19. Asus Eee Pad Transformer
  20. Acer Iconia Tab A5003
  21. Samsung Galaxy S
  22. HTC Desire HD
  23. LG Optimus 2X
  24. Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc3

WhatsApp is actively notifying users with these devices, urging them to upgrade to continue using the messaging service. After October 24, WhatsApp developers will cease providing technical support and updates for these devices. Although the devices will still function, they will become vulnerable to security threats without receiving essential updates, making them potential targets for hackers and malware.

How to check?

To check the Android OS version of their smartphones, users can navigate to:

  • Settings
  • About phone
  • Software information
  • Where they will find their Android version listed under the "Version" category

Upgrading to a newer device is advisable for users still using these outdated models, as many applications, including WhatsApp, have ceased supporting older operating systems.

