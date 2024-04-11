WhatsApp reportedly rollouts Meta AI chatbot to selected users in India: Here's how to use it

Follow us on Image Source : WHATSAPP WhatsApp

WhatsApp is rolling out a new generative AI enable feature in India. The newly launched feature brings Meta AI chatbot to the instant messaging platform. The Meta AI icon is visible to some users in the main chat list in India. Meta AI is based on the Large Language Model Meta AI (Llama). It enables WhatsApp users to have conversations about anything.

Folks at Gadgets 360 got a chance to try their hands out at this AI-enabled feature on Wednesday. As per the screenshot shared by the publication. Meta AI chat opens with a verified badge and displays the hashtag "#with Llama#". The chat pop-up encourages users to ask Meta AI anything and provides various suggestive prompts that can be accessed by swiping through a carousel format. Some of the prompts include "imagine a car race on Mars", "imagine a holographic bus", "Healthy life goals", and more.

The Meta AI icon can be seen at the top right corner of the screen, alongside the Camera and New Chat options, and bears a striking resemblance to Microsoft's Cortana assistant.

The Meta AI feature is currently available in limited countries and only supports the English language. When initiating a chat conversation with Meta AI, the platform notifies you that "Messages from Meta AI and other characters are generated by artificial intelligence (AI), using a service from Meta, in response to the prompts you send to the AI".

The platform also clarifies that Meta AI can only read and reply to chats that mention @MetaAI, which means the tool doesn't have access to other chats. In addition to this, the prompt adds that "As always, your personal messages and calls remain end-to-end encrypted, meaning not even WhatsApp or Meta can see or listen to them".

If you find this feature interesting and want to chat with Meta AI, here’s how you can do it.

Step 1: To start a chat with the Meta AI feature on WhatsApp, tap on the circular icon located on the top right of the main chat list on your WhatsApp.

Step 2: Then, read and accept the terms (if prompted), select a suggested prompt from the screen or type your own, and tap the send button to initiate the conversation.

It's worth noting that WhatsApp takes feedback from users on the Meta AI feature, allowing users to tap and hold the AI-generated responses and select 'Good response' or 'Bad response' while also typing a reason and submitting it.

