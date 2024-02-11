Sunday, February 11, 2024
     
WhatsApp brings new Block Spam from locked screen feature: How to activate it?

WhatsApp has started rolling out a new feature which enables users to block spam directly from their lock screens. These spam messages have been a persistent issue for messaging platforms and it further aims to enhance user privacy and security while fostering a more seamless messaging experience

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: February 11, 2024 14:32 IST
Image Source : FILE WhatsApp rolls out Block Spam Messages feature from Lock Screen: Step-by-step process

WhatsApp, a popular instant messaging platform has started rolling out a new feature which will let users block spam directly from their lock screens. The new update will further aim at combating the rise of the prevalence of spam messages and give users greater control over their messaging experience. 

About the Block Spam feature?

The new feature will enable the users to address spam directly from their lock screens of the handsets, where the platfrom will aim at bolstering the users with security and privacy while streamlining the messaging experience.

How will you get the new feature on your handset?

With the latest update, WhatsApp users will be able to identify and block spam messages directly from their lock screens without unlocking their devices or opening the app. Upon receiving a spam message notification, users can long-press on the notification to reveal a menu of options, including the ability to block the sender instantly. Additionally, WhatsApp provides a secondary prompt to report the contact for further action.

How to identify Spam on the application?

WhatsApp has already provided a cautionary note beneath the contact details of any unfamiliar number from which you receive a message. Below this note, users are presented with options to add the contact, block it, or report and block it. Additionally, users can proactively block a contact by:

  • Accessing the "More Options" section on the Home page
  • Proceeding to Settings
  • Heading to Privacy
  • Blocked contacts
  • Add
  • Then search for or select the desired contact to block.

To utilize WhatsApp, users must register their phone numbers, enabling anyone with their contact details to send them messages. However, this practice has raised privacy concerns. Reportedly, the company has been developing a method to facilitate connections on the platform without the need to exchange phone numbers.

