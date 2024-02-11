WhatsApp brings new Block Spam from locked screen feature: How to activate it?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp rolls out Block Spam Messages feature from Lock Screen: Step-by-step process

WhatsApp, a popular instant messaging platform has started rolling out a new feature which will let users block spam directly from their lock screens. The new update will further aim at combating the rise of the prevalence of spam messages and give users greater control over their messaging experience.

About the Block Spam feature?

The new feature will enable the users to address spam directly from their lock screens of the handsets, where the platfrom will aim at bolstering the users with security and privacy while streamlining the messaging experience.

How will you get the new feature on your handset?

With the latest update, WhatsApp users will be able to identify and block spam messages directly from their lock screens without unlocking their devices or opening the app. Upon receiving a spam message notification, users can long-press on the notification to reveal a menu of options, including the ability to block the sender instantly. Additionally, WhatsApp provides a secondary prompt to report the contact for further action.

How to identify Spam on the application?

WhatsApp has already provided a cautionary note beneath the contact details of any unfamiliar number from which you receive a message. Below this note, users are presented with options to add the contact, block it, or report and block it. Additionally, users can proactively block a contact by:

Accessing the "More Options" section on the Home page

Proceeding to Settings

Heading to Privacy

Blocked contacts

Add

Then search for or select the desired contact to block.

To utilize WhatsApp, users must register their phone numbers, enabling anyone with their contact details to send them messages. However, this practice has raised privacy concerns. Reportedly, the company has been developing a method to facilitate connections on the platform without the need to exchange phone numbers.

WhatsApp is poised to introduce cross-platform messaging, enabling users from various messaging platforms to communicate with WhatsApp users. A new "Third Party Chats" section will be integrated into the application's home interface, displaying messages received from users on other platforms. These messages will be distinct from in-app chats safeguarded by WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption (E2EE).

