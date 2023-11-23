WhatsApp for iPhone users get email verification: How to use it?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp for iPhone users get email verification

WhatsApp, a popular instant messaging platform is working on rolling out a new security feature for iPhone users. The new feature will enable them to link their accounts with an email address to add another layer for verification. The security upgrade aims to address limitations associated with the traditional phone number and OTP-based verification system. It will further provide users with an alternative means of validating their accounts.

Enabling Email Verification

The feature will enable iPhone users to activate email verification where users can navigate to WhatsApp Settings and head on to Account.

WhatsApp version 23.24.70: This enhancement will serve as a backup login method, which will particularly be useful in scenarios, where users may face some difficulties in receiving the 6-digit SMS verification code, during the case of misplacing a SIM card or at times if someone’s phone gets stolen.

Two-step verification for added security

To enable the two-step verification, the users could enter their email address. This will add an extra layer of security, enabling the instant messaging platform to email a reset link in case the user forgets their PIN.

Furthermore, the email address will help to send a verification code during the account registration process.

Maintaining phone number integration

WhatsApp does not remove phone numbers as a means of verification. Instead, it is introducing another email address as an additional layer for logging into the accounts.

AI Chat feature for enhanced user experience

WhatsApp is reportedly testing an AI chat feature which will be rolled out in the latest beta version for Android. The new feature introduces a shortcut button at the top of the 'New Chat' section, enabling the users to quickly access an AI chatbot. The chatbot can assist users with various inquiries related to WhatsApp, offer customer support and even help with tasks like scheduling appointments.

Meta's AI chatbot integration

In the Meta Connect event, Mark Zuckerberg introduced the latest AI chatbot, a product of their advanced language model research, which was specifically the powerful Llama 2 model. This chatbot has been designed to assist users with tasks ranging from planning a trip to generating recommendations and providing informative responses.

Meta partners with Microsoft’s Bing Chat

Meta has partnered with Microsoft's Bing Chat to enhance the chatbot's capabilities, offering them real-time web search results. Alongside these developments, Meta's AI assistant will enable users to generate realistic-looking images through a simple command, expanding its functionality similar to text-to-image generators.

Free Feature

All these features will be made available to the users for free of charge, showcasing a commitment towards an enhanced user experience on the WhatsApp platform.

ALSO READ: Who are the new board members of OpenAI? Details here

Latest Technology News