Who are the new board members of OpenAI? Details here

After five days of dramatic exit, Sam Altman returned to OpenAI and joined as the CEO again. He was sacked over the video call with the board of members last week, and now after intense discussion, he returned to the role as Chief Executive Officer with a new group of board of directors.

The new initial board of directors includes:

Bret Taylor, former Salesforce co-CEO

Larry Summers, former Secretary of the Treasury

Adam D'Angelo, the co-founder and CEO of Quora

Bret Taylor will be serving as the chair of the new board. He will also serve as the chairman of the board of Twitter (renamed X) before Elon Musk acquired the micro-blogging platfrom. He is presently a member of the Shopify's board as well. Larry Summers is a former president of Harvard University, who further served as the 71st US Secretary of the Treasury under former President Bill Clinton. He was the director of the National Economic Council as well. D’Angelo is one of the existing board members of OpenAI who served as the chief technology officer (CTO) of Facebook (now known as Meta).

Three other board members

The three other board members who moved to expel Altman were:

Helen Toner

Tasha McCauley

Ilya Sutskever

It has been reported by IANS that these board members will soon be leaving their positions as a part of the changes which are being made in the board of director panel.

Talking about the next step, Open AI’s new board is expected to grow now. Several reports state that there could be up to nine directors on the board, with Microsoft expected to share a seat too. The report further states that Sam himself was not named for the board of OpenAI, but speculation states that he will join at some point.

