New rules for SIM card purchase starting December 1: 5 key points to remember

If you use a mobile phone, stay informed about the upcoming changes in SIM card rules starting December 1. Initially set for October 1, the government postponed the implementation by two months. Whether you plan to buy a new SIM or are a SIM card seller, understanding these new rules is important.

Addressing Scams and Frauds

To combat scams and frauds involving fake SIMs, the Department of Telecommunications is introducing new rules for buying and selling SIM cards. These regulations, set to be enforced nationwide from December 1 aim to curb rising scam cases.

Stricter Measures

Considering the severity of scams caused by fake SIMs, the Central Government is strict about implementing and enforcing these rules. Penalties, including fines and imprisonment, are outlined for those violating the rules.

Key Changes from December 1, 2023

SIM Dealer Verification: All SIM card dealers must undergo mandatory verification. Registration for selling SIMs is now a prerequisite, with telecom operators responsible for police verification. Failure to comply may result in a fine of Rs 10 lakh. Demographic Data Collection: For customers purchasing SIM cards for their existing numbers, Aadhaar scanning and demographic data collection become mandatory. Bulk SIM Card Issuance: New rules limit the issuance of SIM cards in bulk. Individuals can acquire SIM cards in bulk only through a business connection. However, users can still obtain up to 9 SIM cards on one ID, as before. SIM Card Deactivation Rule: SIM cards will no longer be issued in bulk after the new rules take effect. Closing a SIM card will render that number applicable to another person only after a 90-day period. Penalties: SIM selling vendors must register by November 30 to comply with the new rules. Violation may lead to fines of up to Rs 10 lakh and potential imprisonment.

